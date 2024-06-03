Leeds United will be bracing themselves for a somewhat difficult transfer window following their Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton in May.

The Whites' failure to earn immediate promotion back to the Premier League since relegation in 2023 will leave boss Daniel Farke having to reluctantly sell some of his team's star players, as top-flight outfits look to pounce for the Yorkshire side's most talented assets.

Perhaps the most valuable player among Farke's ranks is Crysencio Summerville, who was named as the Championship player of the year, and has been subject to interest from several Premier League teams.

As revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs via GiveMeSport, top-flight giants Liverpool will be able to sign the ace for a lesser fee as a result of the Whites' play-off final defeat.

Meanwhile, according to The Mirror, Crystal Palace will make a move for Summerville if they lose one of Eberechi Eze or Michael Olise this summer.

Carlton Palmer issues verdict as Crystal Palace eye up Crysencio Summerville

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer said: "Crystal Palace are long-time admirers of Crysencio Summerville.

"He's been the standout player for Leeds United this season, registering 20 goals and nine assists.

"I think Leeds may be forced to sell the 22-year-old due to them missing out on promotion, and to Financial Fair Play regulations, and so I think that it's likely that we will see him leave the football club.

"A fee is mooted at about £30 million; he is high in demand.

"He has been tracked previously by Chelsea, Aston Villa and Liverpool have been keeping an eye on the situation, but Crystal Palace have been long-term admirers of him.

"Crystal Palace are set to lose maybe one or two, Olise or Eze, so they see him (Summerville) as a possible replacement.

"They don't want to lose both players, but if the figure is met that they're asking for, both players have complicated release clauses worth in the region of £60 million.

"They're hopeful of retaining one, if not both of their services, but if suitors come in and meet the demand that Crystal Palace are looking for, then they'll have to sell them.

"They are bracing themselves for one or both of these players to leave the club this summer, and they're looking at Summerville, who has been an outstanding performer for Leeds United this season, to be the replacement.

"One or two will leave Leeds United, whether it's Summerville or (Wilfried) Gnonto.

"Gnonto will be disappointed he hasn't reached the heights of what he did the previous season, when they turned down big money for him from Everton, he might not go now for as much money.

"They may well want to keep hold of Gnonto for another season, and sell Summerville for big money, but it will remain to be seen."

A Crysencio Summerville sale looks inevitable for Leeds United

During the 2023/24 Championship season, Summerville arguably proved that he is too good for the second tier, as he scored 19 goals and produced nine assists during the regular season, and scored a further goal during a heavy 4-0 win over Norwich City in the play-off semi-finals.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Championship Stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 43 Starts 41 Shots 128 Shots on target 51 Goals 19 Expected goals (xG) 16.4 Pass accuracy (%) 84.1 Dribble success (%) 55.7 Chances created 112 Assists 9 Expected assists (xA) 12.5

As the Whites did not succeed in their mission to achieve an immediate Premier League return, it seems inevitable that Summerville will be moving on to pastures new this summer, while a move to Palace could be ideal for the Dutchman in the event of an Eze or Olise departure.

While Liverpool are also interested in Summerville's services, the 22-year-old should consider his game-time, as it would be difficult to break into the first team at Anfield, whereas he would have fewer obstacles in his way at Selhurst Park, especially if Oliver Glasner has to sell one of his star men.