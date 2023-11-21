Highlights Stockport County has recorded their 12th consecutive league victory, equaling the League Two record for consecutive wins.

The Hatters continued their incredible run of form as they recorded their 12th consecutive league victory with a 2-0 win over Colchester United at Edgeley Park on Saturday, with goals either side of half time from Kyle Wootton and Callum Camps sealing another three points.

Stockport have now equalled the League Two record for consecutive wins set by Luton Town in the 2001-02 season, but manager Dave Challinor has urged his players to remain focused.

"It doesn't mean anything until the end of the season," Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester.

"To be given pats on the back and to have accolades is lovely and they are reinforcements that you are doing things right.

"We have a finite figure of points that we think we'll need at the end of the season to help us achieve what we want and today, we're three points closer to that.

"It's a brilliant achievement for us and massive congratulations to the players.

"It wasn't our prettiest performance but we found a way and that's the most important thing, not just over this period but over the course of the season."

County currently sit top of the table, eight points clear of fourth-placed Wrexham, and they are back in action when they face Newport County at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

League Two Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 18 21 41 2 Mansfield Town 17 18 35 3 Notts County 18 6 33 4 Wrexham 18 5 33 5 Crewe Alexandra 17 11 32 6 Barrow 18 6 31 7 Accrington Stanley 18 3 29 8 Gillingham 18 -6 28

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed Stockport to achieve automatic promotion this season, and he believes it will be between Mansfield Town, Notts County, Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra, Barrow and Gillingham for the remaining two spots.

"Stockport County are flying at the top of League Two, just coming off the back of a record-breaking 12-game winning streak," Palmer said.

"There are six teams separated by 10 points, so as it stands, it looks like it will be Mansfield, Notts County, Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Barrow all battling it out for the final two remaining automatic places.

"I do also expect Gillingham to come on with a big push with the appointment of their new manager, and they are on 28 points, so I think Gillingham will be in the mix as well."

Will Stockport County win automatic promotion this season?

It has been a remarkable few months for the Hatters, and it is difficult to see anyone being able to stop them this season.

Stockport are in an incredibly strong position to secure automatic promotion, and you would expect them to set a new League Two record for consecutive victories against 20th-placed Newport on Saturday.

It has been an impressive start to the campaign for Challinor's men after the disappointment of losing to Carlisle United on penalties in last season's play-off final, and they will be determined to go one better this time around.

There is plenty of competition for the remaining two automatic promotion places, and as Palmer says, Mansfield, Notts County, Wrexham, Crewe, Barrow and Gillingham are all likely to be in contention.