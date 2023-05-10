The League Two play-offs begin on Saturday with the first leg of the first semi-finals.

Stockport County will face Salford City before Bradford City host Carlisle United on Sunday afternoon, with the second legs taking place the following weekend.

The winners will face each other in Wembley later in the month to determine who will join Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton Town in gaining promotion to League One for next season.

Who will win the League Two play-offs?

Carlton Palmer has backed Stockport County to make their way through the promotion shootout.

The former midfielder believes his former side have what it takes to get past Salford City and the winners of the other semi-final.

He has praised his former centre back Dave Challinor for the work he has done as manager of the team this year.

The 57-year-old has claimed that Salford City are the likeliest to challenge their position as his favourites to gain promotion.

However, he acknowledged that picking a favourite out of these four teams is very difficult due to how close they were in the table.

“I’m going to go for Stockport County,” Palmer told Football League World.

“My former club that I managed, my former centre-half and player and all around good guy Dave Challinor.

“He’s manager there, he’s done a fantastic job there, fantastic job.

“I don’t think there’s much to choose between the four teams, four points separate them.

“But the form over the last six games, probably Stockport just over Salford so I’m going to go with Dave Challinor and Stockport to be promoted again.”

The play-offs begin on 13 May, with Stockport hosting Salford in a 1945 kick-off time.

Are Stockport the favourites to gain promotion via the play-offs?

Stockport finished fourth in the table so in theory they are the favourites to get through the play-offs.

Challinor’s side finished the season unbeaten in their last 13 league games to earn their top seven finish.

This has been an impressive run, but form can go out of the window in the play-offs due to the added pressure of the occasion.

However, Palmer has every reason to back them especially given his own connection to the club.

Salford City will represent a difficult challenge in the semi-finals, with this set to be a very hotly contested play-off battle.

Even deciding a winner between Bradford and Carlisle will be difficult, so expect a very close set of games to determine that fourth promoted spot.