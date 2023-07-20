Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town will have a "solid" season on their return to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys won promotion from League One last season, finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Kieran McKenna's side enjoyed an outstanding season as they accumulated 98 points and scored 101 league goals over the course of the campaign, going unbeaten in their final 19 league games to seal their return to the second tier after a four-year absence.

Ipswich have been active in the transfer market this summer, bringing in midfielder Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, goalkeeper Cieran Slicker from Manchester City and securing the permanent signing of striker George Hirst from Leicester City after a successful loan spell.

Chelsea midfielder Omari Hutchinson is set to be the next arrival at Portman Road on a season-long loan and given the club's ambition and vast financial resources, there are likely to be more new additions in the coming months.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes the Tractor Boys have been sensible in keeping the core of their squad from last season together and predicted a comfortable season for McKenna's side.

"Ipswich finished very strongly in League One last season, playing some very good, attractive football," Palmer said.

"They have a very good young manager in Kieran McKenna and have wealthy owners.

"Ipswich have not been especially busy in the transfer market as of yet, signing only Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst.

"I think it's wrong to make wholesale changes when you get promoted and Ipswich haven't, I think you need to have a look at the players you've got in the Championship, see how they perform and then make the decisions in the January transfer window.

"I predict that Ipswich will have a solid season and will be around mid-table."

How will Ipswich Town perform in the Championship next season?

It could be an exciting campaign for the Tractor Boys next season.

As Palmer says, they play an attractive, attacking style of football which will be well-suited to the second tier and with one of the most highly-rated managers in the EFL in McKenna at the helm, there is huge potential for further success.

Ipswich's squad from last season would have been competitive in the Championship and Palmer is right that sticking with many of the existing players is the correct approach, with the likes of Leif Davis, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead all likely to be strong performers.

But the signing of Taylor and the imminent arrival of Hutchinson only strengthens their options and with over a month of the transfer window remaining, there could be more to come.

The Tractor Boys may need time to adapt to what will be a tough division, but Sunderland's achievement of reaching the play-offs in their first season back at the level following their promotion from League One offers hope as to what could be possible.

While McKenna will likely be targeting consolidation initially, it would be no surprise to see Ipswich challenge for back-to-back promotions next season.