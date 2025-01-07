Former Leeds United defender Carlton Palmer believes it is "easy to look at" the mistakes Illan Meslier has made during the course of the season, but believes the club should hold out for a high price tag amid further exit talk.

The Frenchman came under scrutiny after his high-profile error in the 94th minute against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on October 4th, before doing so again after his teammates were left visibly frustrated by further incidents which allowed Hull City a route back into the contest on Saturday afternoon, with the game eventually ending in a 3-3 draw.

Despite the fact there is now clamour for Meslier to be dropped for the experienced Karl Darlow in the weeks to come, the man who was signed by Marcelo Bielsa from FC Lorient continues to be linked with potential moves to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

And, after his errors for Abu Kamara's opening goal and Joao Pedro's 80th-minute tap-in, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that the West Yorkshire side may even sell the 24-year-old before the close of the window on February 3rd if an adequate offer is put on the table.

Related "Perfect sense for Sheffield United" - Leeds United's Nottingham Forest pursuit played down Andrew Omobamidele has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the early stages of the window

Carlton Palmer issues Illan Meslier verdict amid fresh developments

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that United should hold out for as high an offer as possible, and that supporters must also take into account other facets of Meslier's game, despite the notable errors made which have cost Daniel Farke's side precious points.

"There's reports coming out of Elland Road that Leeds United could be open to selling Illan Meslier in the January transfer window if a decent offer comes in," he began.

"It's interesting," Palmer said. "Leeds United are one point clear at the top of the league. But, high-profile blunders have cost them points - they were 3-1 up against Hull and ended up drawing 3-3 because of a routine error by Meslier."

"The players were very, very angry about the situation, and quite rightly so. Players should have a go at players if they're not doing their job, and he also made a blunder in the Sunderland game."

"But, we have to remember that he's kept 14 clean sheets for Leeds United this season," the former England defender stated. "He has won them games and kept them in games."

Illan Meslier's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 26 Matches Started 26 Clean Sheets 14 Goals Conceded per Game 0.7 Goals Prevented -1.93 Goals Conceded 19 Saves per Game 1.4 Saves Made 37 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 07/01/25)

"It's easy to look at a goalkeeper when he's made a mistake and blame them. The ball came off the crossbar - yes, he should've done better - but there were players around him, and they should've reacted and didn't react to the situation."

"I think it's easy to make the goalkeeper (a scapegoat), and Daniel Farke has come out and said that, but when a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it generally costs a goal'," Palmer continued.

"Daniel Farke has got good goalkeepers in reserve. He's got Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns to choose from, if they do decide to let Meslier go."

"It would take a big offer, I think, for Illan to leave Leeds United," the 59-year-old explained. "Daniel Farke's not like that, he's a loyal person to his players. But, they have got two other goalkeepers."

"It was thought that when they brought Karl Darlow to the club that he would be the number one. So, we'll have to wait and see."

"I think Leeds United may be open to selling him if they get an offer in the region of £20m+, especially if money's tight, which it has been - they had to sell Summerville and Archie Gray," Palmer noted.

"If there are other areas that Daniel wants to strengthen - the midfield, in particular - it might mean that the goalkeeper makes way in that deal, but we'll have to wait and see on that."

The pundit concluded: "Like I said, when it falls on a goalkeeper making a mistake, it often leads to a goal. Leeds United are top of the league, but if they don't get promoted, it's what people will look back on at the end of the season."

FA Cup break allows Illan Meslier to be taken out of the spotlight

After the aforementioned errors saw Leeds drop two further points in their promotion bid, the upcoming FA Cup encounter with League Two side Harrogate Town at Elland Road allows for Meslier to be taken out of the spotlight.

Many United fans have wanted to see Darlow given an opportunity between the sticks, having made just five appearances since his switch from Newcastle United in 2023, despite producing strong performances for Wales in the most recent international break - registering back-to-back clean sheets against Montenegro and Türkiye.

This shows how much Craig Bellamy values the 34-year-old's experience, regardless of his limited opportunities to prove himself in LS11.

Albeit against lesser opposition, if the former Nottingham Forest man was to produce a commanding performance against the Sulphurites, there will be further clamour for him to make a maiden Championship appearance against Sheffield Wednesday on January 19th, and by then, extra clarity could have been provided in regards to Meslier's standpoint.