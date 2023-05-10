Millwall narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs in dramatic circumstances.

Gary Rowett’s side lost in a thrilling 4-3 final day encounter with promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers, which ensured neither side earned a top six finish.

Despite holding a 3-1 lead, Joe Rankin-Costello’s strike and a Ben Brereton Diaz brace sealed the Lions’ fate late in the second half.

What next for Millwall following play-off disappointment?

Carlton Palmer has urged the London club to not make any rash decisions in the aftermath of this disappointment.

While the late season form was worrying, with the team losing four of their last six, the former midfielder has praised the work that Rowett has done while in charge at the Den.

He believes that Rowett is still the man to take the team forward and has backed Millwall to improve again next season as long as they invest in the team in the summer and avoid any major shake-ups.

“The players, the club, the manager will be absolutely gutted because everything was in their favour,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They had a game at home, but their form had just dropped off.

“Four defeats in their last six games, that’s what’s undone them.

“But there’s no need to panic.

“I think Gary has done a fantastic job, they just need to continue to support him, and hopefully he can improve on this next season and get them into the play-offs, or maybe even better.”

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship table, ultimately missing out on a play-off place due to Sunderland’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

The Black Cats leapfrogged Millwall, finishing ahead of them by one point.

However, the defeat to Rovers also saw Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side finish ahead in the standings, also by one point.

Should Millwall stick with Gary Rowett as manager?

Rowett has done a good job with Millwall, despite the disappointing end to the season.

He lost the team’s best player last summer in Jed Wallace, and yet the club finished higher than his new club West Brom in the table.

The arrival of Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard has proven revelatory, with the Dutchman playing a pivotal role in the side.

Millwall have finished ahead of clubs with bigger budgets than they have, so their over-performance should not be forgotten just because a couple other teams also punched above their weight this season.