Carlton Palmer issues Darren Moore verdict in wake of Sheffield Wednesday transfer revelation

Lewis Wing’s comments about being willing to make a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday are testament to manager Darren Moore and the club as a whole, former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer has said.

Wing only joined Wednesday on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough earlier this summer, making seven appearances in all competitions for the Owls so far.

It already seems as though the midfielder is thinking about a longer-term stay at Hillsborough, with Wing recently admitting that he would be open to a permanent move to the Owls next summer.

That it seems, is something that Palmer believes Moore ought to take a fair amount of credit for.

Speaking about those comments from Wing on the prospect of his long-term future being at Hillsborough, the ex-England international told Transfer Tavern: “Of course, I mean Darren Moore like I’ve said to you before I’ve got a lot of time for Darren, I think he’s a very, very good manager, he’s a very good man manager.

“So, it’s testament to Darren, but also testament to the team and the supporters down at Sheffield Wednesday, that gets everybody going and everybody wants to be part of a winning team.”

Wednesday currently sit third in the League One table, having taken ten points from their five league games so far this season, as they target an immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2021/22.

The Verdict

It does feel rather hard to argue with what Palmer is saying here.

For starts, Darren Moore has always come across as a manager who is able to get the best out of his players, so you can understand why the likes of Wing might want to stay at Wednesday to play under him long-term.

Indeed, the backing that Wednesday supporters give their side also has to be one of the biggest in the EFL, and that too must be appealing for the likes of Wing to play in front of.

You also feel that if Wednesday are to win promotion to the Championship this season, they will be looking to push on from that in the years ahead, and it would make sense for Wing to want to be a part of something such as that.