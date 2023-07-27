Highlights Preston North End had a solid but inconsistent season, finishing 12th in the Championship and narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

Manager Ryan Lowe has recruited well and is capable of making the team hard to beat.

The new season starts on August 5th, with Preston's first match against Bristol City away, followed by a home match against Sunderland on August 12th.

The 2022/23 campaign proved to be a solid rather than spectacular one for Preston North End.

In the end, the club finished mid-table, in 12th place, but at times, it looked as though the side could have achieved more.

Indeed, a very good run from February through to mid-April, which saw Ryan Lowe's side lose just one league game in 11 matches, saw the club rise up the league rankings and into play-off contention.

However, that form was unsustainable, and to finish the season, the club won none of their last five league outings, losing four of them.

North End just appeared to be missing that something extra right when it came to crunch time - something Ryan Lowe will have hoped to address or continue to address into the new season.

To help him do that there has been some transfer activity at Deepdale.

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, Duane Holmes, Will Keane and Layton Stewart have all arrived at the club on permanent deals this summer, whereas young Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join the club for the season on loan.

With no hugely noticeable departures going the other way, perhaps other than some loanees returning to their parent clubs last season, it will certainly be interesting to see how Ryan Lowe lines his side up come August 5th.

Carlton Palmer's Preston North End Championship prediction

With that August date now just a matter of days away, we've been getting former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer's thoughts on a variety of clubs heading into the new season.

Preston North End are certainly no exception to that, with Palmer offering his prediction for Ryan Lowe's side below.

"Preston North End finished 12th in the Championship on 63 points - six points short of a play-off place," Palmer explained to FLW,

"They finished their last five games of the season failing to pick up a win which cost them dearly. It was the story of their season really - inconsistency.

"They've recruited well this summer under Ryan Lowe. There were some doubts about whether Ryan would stay, but he has, and that's why they've recruited well.

"He's a very capable manager at this level and has proven that.

"He will make Preston North End very hard to beat as he did last season, but with other sides strengthening, again, I think they narrowly miss out on a play-off place."

When does the 2023/24 Championship campaign start?

The 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway on Friday August 4th when Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton under the lights at Hillsborough.

Fortunately for Preston North End, they will not have to sit around too long after that clash to get their own season underway, with their first match coming on Saturday August 5th.

In what could prove a stern test, particularly away from home, Ryan Lowe and his side travel to the South West to take on Nigel Pearson and Bristol City.

Of course, Preston North End's first home league match of the season comes on August 12th when they host Sunderland at Deepdale.