Highlights Leeds United, led by manager Daniel Farke, are optimistic about gaining promotion to the Premier League this season and are expected to comfortably defeat Cardiff City in their first game.

Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds' attacking style of play, similar to that of former manager Marcelo Bielsa, will be too much for Cardiff to handle.

The game at Elland Road will be a crucial opportunity for Leeds to assert their dominance and set the tone for the rest of the season, while a loss or draw would highlight areas of improvement needed in the transfer window.

Leeds United get their Championship return underway this weekend.

The Whites are back in the second tier after three years in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with the objective of gaining promotion straight back to top-flight.

How has pre-season gone for Leeds United and Cardiff City?

The German was appointed as manager over the summer, and has since added the likes of Ethan Ampadu to his first team squad.

New owners have also arrived at Elland Road in the form of 49ers Enterprises, who took over 100 per cent control of the Yorkshire side.

Their first opponents of the new season are Cardiff City, who themselves will be hopeful of a better campaign ahead.

The Bluebirds have also added a new manager, bringing Erol Bulut into the fold in a bid to improve the team’s standing in the Championship.

Cardiff finished 21st in the table last year, just barely surviving in the division for another campaign.

What does Carlton Palmer expect from Leeds United v Cardiff City?

Carlton Palmer believes that Cardiff will be an ideal first opponent for Farke’s first competitive game in charge of Leeds.

He has predicted a relatively comfortable win for the Whites, who he expects to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

“Elland Road will be rocking for the opening day fixture in the Championship against Cardiff City,” Palmer told Football League World.

“There’s a lot of optimism with Daniel Farke coming in, this will be his first game in charge.

“He plays an exciting brand of football, like (Marcelo) Bielsa.

“He likes to attack, he likes to get the full backs flying up the pitch.

“I fully expect Leeds to be promoted this season and this is the perfect match for them to get their campaign up and running.

“Cardiff have also been busy in the summer, bringing in several fresh faces, noticeably the Welsh legend Aaron Ramsey.

“Cardiff will hope to mount a promotion challenge themselves but Leeds, with the likes of seasoned Championship campaigners Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford should run out comfortable victors, 3-1 Leeds United.”

The two sides meet on Sunday in the 2.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Both teams will be looking to get off to a good start to the new campaign, with a gruelling year ahead for both.

Teams also still have a number of weeks left in the transfer window to continue adding players to their squad, and this game might give both managers a better idea of what is needed before the 1 September deadline.

Who will come out on top in the clash between Leeds United and Cardiff City?

Leeds are certainly the favourites given the quality their squad possesses, the reputation Farke has as a manager and the fact Leeds are at home.

It will be difficult for Cardiff to get a result this weekend, with Elland Road likely to become a tough place to go for every team in the division.

A win on Sunday would lay down a marker for the year ahead for Leeds.

But defeat, or even a draw, would highlight what work still needs to be done in the transfer window.