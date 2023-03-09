Carlton Palmer issues clear Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore prediction

Sheffield Wednesday took another step towards promotion this past weekend when they dispatched Peterborough United 1-0 at Hillsborough.

It was by no means their most complete performance of the season, but they did enough to get past Posh and restricted them to not a single shot on target in the process, with Jaden Brown’s second half strike the difference-maker.

That victory for Darren Moore’s side continued their incredible unbeaten run in league action, stretching it to 21 matches with their last defeat coming in October against promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle, who are level on points with Wednesday but sit second on goal difference.

Five points ahead of the chasing pack, which starts with Ipswich Town who have played two games more at this stage, it feels like it is only a matter of time before Wednesday confirm their spot in the second tier of English football once again after two years away, although you can take nothing for granted when it comes to EFL results.

Despite that, former Owls favourite Carlton Palmer believes that the club’s spot in the Championship is all-but secure thanks to their recent form, and even believes that Moore and chairman Dejphon Chansiri will already be looking ahead to 2023-24.

“I’m sure Darren and the chairman will be looking at the Championship,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They’re promoted already this season – it’s a case of whether they win the league.

“I said at the start of the season they’d win the league and they will do.”

The Verdict

It’s a bold claim from Palmer considering that anything could still happen in terms of Wednesday’s results.

Yes, they are five points ahead of Ipswich and have two games in-hand, but there isn’t a guarantee that Wednesday don’t lose both of those.

A tough run of games are coming up with Portsmouth away, Bolton at home and then Barnsley away to contend with – Owls fans of course will be confident but nothing can be taken for granted.

Whilst Palmer may be right in the end, Darren Moore doesn’t seem the type to rest on his laurels, and it is hard to believe that he will be even thinking about the Championship right now.