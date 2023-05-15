Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Reading need a more experienced manager in charge than Notts County boss Luke Williams, speaking to Football League World.

The Royals are currently on the prowl for a new boss following the sacking of Paul Ince in April, with Noel Hunt only taking charge for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Failing to keep the Berkshire outfit afloat in the Championship, it doesn't seem as though Hunt will be winning the job on a full-time basis, with Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen likely to be leading the search for their next manager.

With the Royals being relegated, this next appointment looks set to be crucial for the Berkshire outfit, who will be keen to get themselves back to the Championship as quickly as possible following their drop to League One.

Who has been linked with the Reading job?

There haven't been many names linked with the job in recent times - but Chris Wilder and Williams are both being considered as potential candidates according to Alan Nixon.

Wilder is the more experienced candidate and is a free agent after Valerien Ismael was appointed Watford's new boss, so he could be an affordable option for the Berkshire outfit who still need to operate within a reasonable budget.

Graeme Murty has also been linked, but that was before Ince was sacked. It remains to be seen whether the relegated side will make a move for their former captain, who currently works at Sunderland.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Palmer is one man who believes a move may not be ideal for either Reading or Williams - and thinks the latter may want to stay at his current side.

He told FLW: "The Notts County boss has had a fantastic season, guiding the club to promotion to League Two, playing attractive football and being very shrewd in the transfer market.

"When your manager has success, you always run the risk of losing him.

"Reading will be in League One next season. Whilst Luke has done a very, very good job, I think the Reading job requires a manager with more experience.

"I think given the fact Luke has got promotion with Notts County, I'm not so sure if he would want to move on from this group of lads.

"I'm sure he would like to see what he could do next season and the momentum is with them, and you could possibly see them being up there in the mix for the League Two title next season, so we'll have to wait and see on this one."

Who's the right man for Reading?

You can see Palmer's point and a lot of Reading fans will have similar worries about Williams.

The Royals simply must appoint the right man if they want to give themselves the best chance of being successful next season and beyond.

This summer's rebuild makes it especially vital that the right manager is in place - but a managerial CV alone won't determine whether their next boss will be successful.

Not only is experience ideally required, but they also need to be the right fit. Wilder seemingly wasn't the right fit at Middlesbrough and that may have contributed to a very poor end to his spell at the Riverside.

However, he's probably the best candidate out of those that have been mentioned so far, and he would be an excellent appointment for a third-tier side.