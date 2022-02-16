Carlton Palmer issues claim on Darren Moore’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes manager Darren Moore could be sacked by his old side if they fail to reach the play-offs this season, delivering his verdict to Give Me Sport.

The Owls have endured a mixed campaign thus far following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last term, not exactly starting on the right foot off the field with unpaid wages dominating the headlines.

However, the lifting of their embargo proved to be a real turning point during the summer window, with the South Yorkshire side recruiting well to strengthen a previously-depleted squad and winning 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four league games of 2021/22.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Atdhe Nuhiu More Less

That hasn’t exactly been a reflection of their season overall though, with inconsistency hampering their ability to assert themselves as nailed-on promotion contenders as they currently sit in eighth position.

Looking on the bright side though, they have been victorious in four of their last five league matches and this has allowed them to climb within one point of the play-off zone going into tonight’s home tie against Accrington Stanley.

It remains to be seen whether they can force their way into the promotion mix with others outside of the play-offs including Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth also desperate to achieve a top-six finish at the end of this term.

Former Owl Palmer believes where his former club finish at the climax of the 2021/22 campaign could end up being crucial as to whether current boss Moore remains at the club or not.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, he said: “Darren’s future will be dictated by the supporters, not by the chairman. I don’t think the supporters will accept if Sheffield Wednesday finish outside the play-offs.

“If they go to the play-offs and they just miss out on going up, then they will look at that and give him the start of next season, but if they miss out, the supporters will dictate that the chairman has to bring a new manager in.”

The Verdict:

It’s not just Moore walking on a tightrope but also Dejphon Chansiri who has a duty to get Wednesday back to the second tier after arguably playing his part in their decline to League One.

Without that points deduction last term, they would have been safe and this is guilt Chansiri will surely be carrying around with him until he gets his side promotion, something that’s easier said than done.

Despite how competitive the league is with Ipswich investing heavily in their playing squad, Moore was also given the resources to make a real difference to his squad and he did that, but he will be judged by his results on the field and not his transfers off it.

In fact, his good transfer business has placed even more pressure on him to perform with the quality of players he has at his disposal, though injuries at centre-back have been cruel to the former West Brom defender this season.

That has caused real disruption in the backline – but with Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean arriving last month – that should provide the Owls’ boss with what he needs to continue pushing for a play-off place.