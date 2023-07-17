EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Ipswich Town will perform better than fellow newly-promoted sides Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship next season.

Plymouth won the League One title with an incredible 101 points and it has been a busy summer at Home Park, with Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Lewis Gibson, and Conor Hazard all arriving as the club prepare to return to the second tier for the first time since 2010.

Ipswich finished as runners-up behind the Pilgrims and the Tractor Boys are widely expected to have a strong season.

Manager Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year deal and the 37-year-old has been active in the market, bringing in midfielder Jack Taylor from Peterborough United and goalkeeper Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, as well as securing a permanent deal for striker George Hirst from Leicester City after a successful loan spell.

Despite accumulating 96 points, Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion, but they beat Barnsley in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May to seal their Championship return.

It has been a turbulent summer at Hillsborough, with Darren Moore leaving the club just weeks after leading them to promotion due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and the length of a new contract.

Moore was replaced by former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, but it has been a frustrating summer for the Owls, with the permanent arrival of defender Reece James from Blackpool their only bit of business so far.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted that the Tractor Boys will have the best season of the newly-promoted sides.

"Out of the three teams that were promoted to the Championship from League One, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, I think Ipswich will do the better of the three," Palmer said.

"They have the financial backing of the owners and the brand of football that they play, they're very equipped to do well in that league."

Will Ipswich Town perform better than Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer on this one.

Ipswich were in relentless form in the second half of last season, going unbeaten in their final 19 games to secure promotion and they look set to carry that momentum into the Championship.

As Palmer says, McKenna's style of football will be perfectly suited to the second tier and the squad is already strong enough to be competitive, but with further additions, the Tractor Boys could potentially challenge towards the top of the division.

Ipswich are known to have vast financial resources and after the arrivals of Taylor and Hirst, it would be no surprise to see them spend big over the coming months.

Plymouth defied the odds to win the title last season despite operating with a lower budget than many of their promotion rivals and they should not be written off, although it is likely they will be targeting survival and consolidation in their first season back in the division.

With an incredibly small squad and a lack of transfer activity, it could be a tough season for Wednesday and the Owls have plenty of work to do in the transfer market if they are to avoid a relegation battle.