Pundit Carlton Palmer predicts that Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Stoke City will be the surprise packages in the Championship next season.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, finishing as runners-up behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich enjoyed an outstanding second half of the season, going unbeaten in their final 19 games to secure promotion, scoring 101 league goals during the campaign and accumulating 98 points.

The club are known to have vast financial resources and are likely to strengthen further after the signings of midfielder Jack Taylor from Peterborough United and striker George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City after a successful loan spell.

Bristol City finished 14th in the Championship last season, but after a strong start to the summer which has seen Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight arrive at Ashton Gate, optimism is high that Nigel Pearson's side could challenge for promotion.

Stoke have endured an underwhelming five years since their relegation from the Premier League and it was another frustrating season last time out as they finished 16th in the table.

Alex Neil struggled to make an impact at the bet365 Stadium following his move from Sunderland in August, but the Scotsman has launched a significant rebuild of his squad this summer, with the likes of Sam Clucas, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka and Nick Powell departing at the end of their contracts.

The Potters have brought in Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson, Michael Rose and Daniel Johnson so far this summer and Neil will be hoping for a much-improved season.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he expects the three relegated teams, Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, to challenge for an instant Premier League return and tipped Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke to surprise people in the upcoming campaign.

"The Championship of late has been pretty strong and competitive and on any given day, anyone can beat anyone," Palmer said.

"With five games to go last season, you could go down to 13th place and still get in the play-offs.

"This season I suspect all three teams relegated from the Premier League will be in running for automatic.

"Surprise packages, I think Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke will all have good seasons."

Who will be the surprise packages in the Championship next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Ipswich will perform well in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to carry their momentum from last season into the new campaign and their attractive, attacking brand of football will be well-suited to the second tier.

With the prospect of further high-profile additions to come, Ipswich could potentially challenge for back-to-back promotions under the guidance of Kieran McKenna.

Bristol City have had an impressive summer of recruitment, but there are doubts over whether Robins will be able to show the consistency that has eluded them in recent years to mount a serious challenge, while the same question marks apply to Stoke after their unpredictability last season.

After the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Karlan Grant, Cardiff City could surprise people next season, while Swansea City have made a strong appointment in Michael Duff and may be dark horses following the arrivals of Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly and Jerry Yates.