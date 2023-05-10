Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield Wednesday will "comfortably" beat Peterborough United over two legs in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The Owls knocked Derby County out of the play-offs after a 1-0 win over the 10-man Rams at Hillsborough on Sunday, with Posh taking full advantage with a 2-0 win at Barnsley to sneak into the final top six spot.

Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion despite accumulating 96 points, a total which would have been enough for the League One title last campaign.

A run of one win in eight games in March and April proved costly for the Owls' top two hopes, but they have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, ending the season with four consecutive victories.

Posh have been one of the form teams in the division since Darren Ferguson returned for a fourth spell at the club in January, winning 13 and drawing three of his 22 games in charge to claim their play-off place.

The teams meet for the first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night before the second leg at Hillsborough next Thursday night.

Carlton Palmer's Sheffield Wednesday backing

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Wednesday midfielder Palmer said he expects his former club to overcome Posh and believes their strong home form will be decisive.

"The Owls finished some 19 points ahead of Peterborough, but we all know that counts for nothing in the play-offs," Palmer said.

"The Owls play the second leg at home and I always side with the team, more often than not, that has the second leg at home, I think that will be the deciding factor.

"The Owls are strong and formidable at Hillsborough.

"But I do also think that you can't rely on that.

"Back in the day Ron Atkinson used to say to us, if we have two legs, let's go and win the first leg, don't worry about the second leg, take it as if there's only one game.

"Going into this game, Sheffield Wednesday are the form team, five wins out of six for the Owls.

"Peterborough's form is patchy, so I expect the Owls to come through this comfortably."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United?

Despite the significant points gap between the teams, this will likely be a more evenly-matched contest than many expect.

Posh have been inconsistent at times this season, but their form since Ferguson's return has been excellent and with the division's top scorer in Jonson Clarke-Harris up front, they will certainly pose an attacking threat.

Wednesday have improved significantly of late, while they have also been boosted by the return of key players such as Josh Windass, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson from injury in recent weeks, so they go into the play-offs in a healthy position.

As Palmer points out, Wednesday have a strong home record having lost just one game at Hillsborough this campaign, so if they come away with a positive result from the away leg, they will be favourites to progress to Wembley.

But after their top two disappointment, much may handle on how the Owls handle the pressure.