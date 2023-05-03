Carlton Palmer has no doubts that Bristol City’s Alex Scott will leave the club for a top Premier League side this summer.

Scott has been a player that has attracted plenty of interest heading into this summer’s transfer window.

The latest news regarding Alex Scott

Newcastle United and Leeds United are two teams that have expressed an interest in signing Scott, according to 90min.

The report also details that other Premier League sides such as Brentford, Brighton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Everton and newly promoted Sheffield United are all also keen.

Scott has been named the Championship young player of the season for this campaign, which is a result of his emergence as a key player at Bristol City.

As well as interest gathering pace around Scott’s future, it has also been exclusively revealed by Football League World that Bristol City will try and discuss a ‘loan back’ option in any deal that sees Scott leave.

Scott has been a real positive for Bristol City in what has been a low-par campaign, and while the club knows it may be hard to keep Scott permanently, they are doing all they can to get him back on a temporary basis.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on latest Alex Scott development

Here at FLW we spoke to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer and asked for his thoughts on the chances of Bristol City getting a loan back option in a deal and whether this would be good for the player.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Alex Scott has attracted a lot of attention all season, very talented young boy. I think there's no doubt he’ll be leaving Bristol City in the summer to pastures new.

“He will be going to a top Premier League club, and we don't know who that will be, but Bristol City are in the box seat with any negotiations with potential suitors. I think it's realistic to assume that any deal that will be done by Bristol City will involve a clause that he comes back on loan.

“At any one time you know the top clubs have 22 to 30 players out on loan, they sign the young players up and get their services under contract and then send them out on loan to carry on gaining valuable experience. So there's nothing new here on this one, as I say Bristol City are in the box seat with any negotiations regarding Alex Scott and any deal will I am sure include that he is back on a season long loan to Bristol City.”

For Bristol City and Alex Scott it does seem to make sense for this to be agreed in any deal that may happen this summer, as Scott is still young and needs to carry on playing regular football, and he will no doubt do that at Ashton Gate.