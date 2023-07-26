Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Bristol City could challenge for the play-offs in the Championship next season.

The Robins finished 14th in the second tier last season after an inconsistent campaign, but optimism is high at Ashton Gate after an impressive summer of recruitment.

City have brought in defenders Ross McCrorie, Rob Dickie and Haydon Roberts from Rangers, Queens Park Rangers and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, as well as midfielder Jason Knight from Derby County, while the likes of Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Taylor Moore, Kane Wilson and Joe Low have departed the club.

There is uncertainty over the future of star midfielder Alex Scott, who is attracting interest from the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Inter Milan.

Scott scored two goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season and he has no shortage of suitors this summer, but manager Nigel Pearson revealed last month he expects the 19-year-old to stay at the club.

Pearson is entering his third full season in charge of the Robins and after steady progress under the 59-year-old so far, he will be hoping this can be the year his side can mount a promotion push.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted that the Robins could be in play-off contention next season, but believes much will depend on whether they keep hold of Scott.

"Bristol City finished 14th last season in the Championship," Palmer said.

"Nigel Pearson has been steadily moulding a very competitive squad.

"They have made some shrewd acquisitions so far in the transfer market, Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen, Rob Dickie from QPR and Haydon Roberts from Brighton to name a few.

"Bristol City's season could hinge on the fate of their talented young midfielder Alex Scott.

"If they are able to retain Alex's services for next season, they have one of the best young midfielders in the country.

"If they lose him, it will be a big loss, but he will go for big money and it is about how that money is reinvested in the team.

"I think Bristol City could be mid-table and in that group chasing for a play-off spot."

How will Bristol City perform in the Championship next season?

The Robins look set to have a much-improved campaign next season.

City possess an excellent attacking threat and while they did tighten up slightly last season, conceding too many goals was an issue once again.

Pearson has addressed that in the market this summer with the arrivals of McCrorie, Dickie and Roberts, so the Robins should be more solid and resilient at the back in the upcoming campaign.

Developing young players has been one of Pearson's main strengths during his time at Ashton Gate and after scoring 12 goals last season, Tommy Conway could play a key role this year, while Sam Bell will be hoping to be involved regularly after making his breakthrough last term.

As Palmer says, losing Scott would be a huge blow for City, but with the club demanding £25 million for the midfielder, his sale would at least provide Pearson with funds to reinvest in his squad.

It will be an incredibly competitive division next season, but if City can find the consistency that has eluded them in recent years, they could be one of the surprise packages.