Birmingham City welcome Leeds United to a sold-out St. Andrew’s where the visitors eye up their first points on the road.

Leeds United return to the Championship after a dismal Premier League campaign last term, their three-year stint in the top flight coming to an end after losing 21 games all season, picking up just 31 points.

Adjusting to life back in the second tier has not been smooth sailing, however, having to dig deep to come from two behind at home to Cardiff City to secure a draw, courtesy of Crysencio Summerville’s added-time equaliser.

They had to do something similar in the EFL Cup too, coming from behind against Shrewsbury to win 2-1 at Elland Road, Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk with the goals to secure their first victory of the season.

In the West Midlands, it is a much more positive mood at St. Andrew’s, a new era for the club under new ownership as they look to leave relegation battles and mid-table mediocrity behind them. Finishing 17th place last season, nine points clear of the drop, John Eustace’s side are looking up with an impressive performance against Swansea City to take a point back from South Wales, while a convincing 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town in the cup is sure to keep spirits high.

Now, the two teams go head-to-head in a bid to keep their unbeaten runs going and pick up their first three points of the season.

What has Carlton Palmer said ahead of the Birmingham vs Leeds clash?

With both sides looking to build on their opening performances, Palmer believes it will be a tough contest.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “Birmingham v Leeds - both teams got opening day draws, Leeds coming back from two goals down to earn a draw after a poor defensive display in the first half, Birmingham earning a creditable 1-1 draw away at Swansea where they were in fact the better side and should have won.

“Both sides have several injury concerns going into this game, Liam Cooper hobbling off at half-time for Leeds, Rutter and Bamford were also not available for Leeds, hobbling out of the last preseason friendly.

“For Birmingham, losing Laird and Roberts, both of them having to be replaced in the second half at Swansea so given the circumstances, I will go for a hard-fought 1-1 draw.”

How do Birmingham City and Leeds United fare ahead of the fixture?

Injury concerns are something which both teams will have to navigate going into this weekend’s match.

Liam Cooper and Crysencio Summerville are the latest to join the absentee list, with the duo out for up to eight and three weeks respectively, while Junior Firpo will be sidelined for at least four more weeks.

Injuries in all positions is proving a serious challenge for Daniel Farke as alongside Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, Leeds have been missing Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Cody Drameh as just a few names absent from the matchday squads.

For Birmingham, they have been handed some positive news with Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts eligible for selection while George Hall may be in contention, according to Alex Dicken of Birmingham Live. Marc Roberts, however, is ruled out with a calf injury while Marcel Oakley is also a doubt.