Highlights Amad Diallo's impressive loan spell at Sunderland last season has attracted interest from clubs like Leicester City for a possible winter loan move.

The departure of Tony Mowbray from Sunderland could potentially affect Diallo's decision on where to go on loan, as he admired Mowbray.

Whether Diallo stays at Manchester United or goes out on loan will depend on his performance in the coming weeks and his ability to help turn around United's form.

Amad Diallo was a standout player in the Championship last season with Sunderland.

The Manchester United forward spent the year on loan with the Black Cats, where his 13 goals helped guide the team to a top six finish in their first campaign back in the second tier.

The forward returned to his parent club in the summer, but suffered an injury in pre-season that led to his absence from the first team.

However, according to Football Insider, he is set to be given a chance in Erik ten Hag’s plans before the January window opens next month.

This comes amid speculation surrounding his future, with Sunderland and Leicester City interested in a winter loan move for the Ivorian.

Palmer predicts Amad Diallo’s future

Carlton Palmer believes that Amad’s positive relationship with Tony Mowbray could have been a deciding factor in Sunderland’s attempts to sign the exciting forward.

However, with Mowbray now having departed the Wearside outfit, the 58-year-old has claimed it could advantage Leicester should he be allowed out on loan in January.

“Amad Diallo, Manchester United’s talented young forward has returned to first team training after suffering a serious injury in pre-season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Leicester and Sunderland were keen to take the young forward on loan, who lit up the Championship last season.

“But Manchester United have said they are keen to have a look at the young man in action in the first team before deciding whether he would be allowed to go out on loan in the January transfer window.

“Amad was very vocal in his admiration for Tony Mowbray, the manager of Sunderland at the time.

“Now he’s now longer head coach at the club.

"Should he be allowed out on loan that may change his mind as to which club he decides to go to.”

Amad Diallo stats 2022-23 (source: Fbref) Per 90 Percentile ranking Non-penalty goals 0.29 78 Shot creating action 4.29 70 Passes attempted 49.8 86 Pass completion (%) 85.4 98 Progressive passes 5.12 69 Progressive carries 4.05 74 Successful take-ons 2.49 79 Touches in the attacking penalty box 4.68 83 Progressive passes received 8.15 60

Sunderland are searching for a new permanent manager following the decision to part ways with Mowbray earlier this month.

The veteran coach led the club to a sixth place finish last season, but was dismissed after a patchy run of form after the November international break.

Mike Dodds is in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis as the Black Cats search for Mowbray’s replacement.

Meanwhile, Leicester are chasing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Enzo Maresca has earned a lot of praise for his work since taking charge of the Foxes last summer, with the team setting the pace out front in the battle for a top two spot.

Important few weeks for Amad Diallo

Amad could be the solution Man United need to their current attacking woes, with the right-wing proving a real issue specifically.

The 21-year-old is set to be given the chance to prove himself in the coming weeks, which could have a huge impact on his career.

If he can impress Ten Hag and help turn around United’s form then there is very little chance he will be loaned out in January.

But if he is unable to make much of an impact, then a loan back to the Championship may be the best next step in his career at this stage.