Highlights Adam Idah's impressive performances for Ireland during the international break have earned him praise and attention as one of the Championship's rising stars.

With Josh Sargent's injury, Idah has an opportunity to make a significant impact for Norwich City and fill the void left by the absent striker.

Idah's pace and ability to trouble top-level defenders like Nathan Aké and Virgil van Dijk has highlighted his potential, and Norwich will hope he can continue his scoring form against Championship defenders.

Adam Idah is one of the Championship’s biggest winners coming out of the international break.

The Norwich City forward has earned a lot of praise for his performances for Ireland over the last week.

An injury to star striker Evan Ferguson opened up the door to allow Idah to take a starting place in Stephen Kenny’s side as they tried to salvage their Euro 2024 qualifying hopes.

While the Ireland national team lost both games against France and the Netherlands, the 22-year-old’s performances still stood out.

Meanwhile, domestically, Idah has made a promising start to the league campaign, scoring two goals in the opening five games in the Championship.

Can Adam Idah be an important player for Norwich City this season?

Carlton Palmer believes this should be great news for the Canaries, especially after Josh Sargent’s injury issue.

The American will be absent for a number of months, so David Wagner will be hoping that Idah can step into his place in the side seamlessly.

“Adam Idah, the Norwich City centre forward, has had an impressive start to the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s scored three goals in seven matches for club and country.

“And now with Josh Sargent injured for Norwich, it’s a welcome boost for the club.

“He looks lively and caused very, very good centre backs Nathan Aké of Manchester City and [Virgil] van Dijk from Liverpool no end of problems in the international game for Ireland with his pace.

“Norwich will hope that this performance will give him the confidence to carry on scoring in the Championship, playing against much, much less talented defenders than van Dijk and Aké.”

Idah found himself on the bench for the opening games of the new season, but he earned a first start prior to the September break following the injury to Sargent.

This is likely a sign of things to come, with Wagner utilising a strike partnership up front this term.

Norwich suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Rotherham before the international window.

That result left Norwich with 10 points from a possible 15 to start the new season, leaving them fifth in the Championship table.

The Canaries will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year after a disappointing 14th place finish in the previous term.

Next up for Wagner’s side is the visit of Stoke City to Carrow Road on 16 September.

Is Adam Idah ready to make a step-up for Norwich City this season?

The injury to Sargent came at an awkward time for the club as it left them with no real chance to sort out a short-term replacement in the squad.

It means that Idah and Ashley Barnes will be the team’s forward options until his return.

Barnes has settled in well since signing for Norwich over the summer, and his experience has made him a strong addition to the dressing room.

Idah could learn a lot from the former Burnley striker, so these next couple of months alongside him could be massive for his development.

If he can continue to improve then this could be a breakout year for the Irishman.