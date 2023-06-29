Carlton Palmer has claimed Daniel Farke can take Leeds United back to the Premier League at the first time of asking if he is backed in the transfer market this summer.

Palmer believes that Farke, who is reportedly in advanced talks to become the new Whites boss, would be an excellent appointment for the Yorkshire club.

Football Insider reported this morning that Leeds are in advanced talks with the German coach and are closing in on a full agreement.

They're said to be confident of appointing him as Sam Allardyce's permanent replacement - with the deal all but done and now held up by the wait for the EFL to confirm 49ers Enterprises' takeover of the Elland Road outfit.

The report claims that Farke emerged as their number one choice after being interviewed alongside Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira. Leeds, who are thought to be keen to appoint a coach that has experience in both the Premier League and Championship, are racing to make an appointment before the start of pre-season.

The Whites have returned to the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season and will be desperate to get back to the top flight as soon as possible.

They know all too well how easy it is to get stuck in the EFL - having spent nearly two decades outside the English top tier last time they were relegated from it.

Can Daniel Farke win promotion with Leeds United?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer claimed that Farke can take Leeds back to the Premier League this season but will need to be properly backed in the summer transfer window.

He said: "Daniel Farke I think would be an excellent appointment for Leeds United.

"If he is backed in the transfer market, along with the majority of the current squad that they have, I believe that Farke, who had two promotions to the Premier League with Norwich City, could achieve that feat again with Leeds and get them promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt."

Farke has an outstanding record at Championship level. In three seasons in the second tier with Norwich, the 46-year-old has won the title and promotion to the top flight twice.

The Canaries finished 14th in the table in his first season in charge, which is cause for some concern, but there's an argument to be made that the current Leeds squad is stronger than the one he inherited at Carrow Road.