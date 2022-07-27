Carlton Palmer identifies area that Sheffield Wednesday should be aiming to strengthen

Sheffield Wednesday will begin their quest for success in League One on Saturday when they host Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

After missing the chance to secure a return to the Championship via the play-offs earlier this year, the Owls will be determined to launch a push for automatic promotion in the upcoming campaign.

Ahead of the new term, the Owls have managed to bolster their squad in the current transfer window.

Wednesday will be able to turn to Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo, Michael Smith, David Stockdale, Reece James and Tyreeq Bakinson over the course of the 2022/23 season.

Despite the arrival of these aforementioned individuals, the Owls are still being linked with moves for players this summer.

According to Hull Live, Wednesday are hoping to reach a breakthrough in their pursuit of Hull City forward Mallik Wilks.

Whereas it is understood that Wilks has in principle agreed personal terms with the Owls, the League One outfit have yet to match Hull’s valuation.

Meanwhile, a recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon revealed that Wednesday were looking to sign Kemar Roofe on loan from Rangers.

Making reference to Wednesday’s squad, Carlton Palmer has admitted that manager Darren Moore should be looking to strengthen his attacking options by signing a forward and a wide player.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “Last season they did have the best home record in the league, one of the best defensive records in all of the leagues but I think they have strengthened again defensively with the signings that they have made.

“The problem that Sheffield Wednesday had was 13 draws and not enough goals but they’ve signed the lad from Rotherham, Smith, who scores plenty of goals.

“If there’s one thing, and I think Darren’s eluded to that, they’ve tried to sign the player from Hull [Wilks] and I think they’re in now for the Rangers centre-forward [Roofe], they’re desperate to bring in another centre-forward and maybe a wide-sided player.

“And if anything they just lack a bit of pace up-front and I think Darren’s trying to address that, he’ll look to do it if he can by the weekend but certainly as the season goes on he’ll be looking to bring in a front player just to give them a different dimension.”

25 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 When did Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as their manager? 2018 2019 2020 2021

Palmer added: “I think he would like to bring in a centre-forward and a wide player with a bit of pace, I think that’s the only two positions that they are really lacking now.”

The Verdict

Palmer makes a valid point as although Wednesday are able to turn to Smith and Lee Gregory for inspiration, they may find it beneficial to sign an individual who is capable of adding another dimension to their attack.

Wilks could turn out to be a great addition to the Owls’ squad if they are able to convince Hull to part ways with him as he is capable of playing as a forward and as a winger.

During his most recent spell in League One, the 23-year-old helped Hull achieve promotion to the second-tier by scoring 19 goals and providing eight assists in 44 appearances.

Providing that Wednesday secure the services of a new attacker between now and September, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they go on to challenge for a top-two finish in this particular division.