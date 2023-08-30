Birmingham City have had an outstanding start to the Championship season but that could well become even more impressive if they manage to sign Brighton star Andi Zeqiri.

The Blues' late winner against Plymouth Argyle over the weekend has seen them go third in the table, with three consecutive wins propelling them to within just goal difference of the automatic promotion places. It's a stark contrast from last season, where they were seen as relegation candidates despite never properly slipping into the race.

But their good start could be further capitalised upon - with rumours linking them to Seagulls star Zeqiri - a move that Carlton Palmer believes would be a great addition for the Blues.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Birmingham City's pursuit of Andi Zeqiri?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that the Blues would be a good move for the Swiss as he'd be "guaranteed game time" at St. Andrew's.

Palmer said: “Birmingham City have had a great start to the season, three wins and a draw, and sit in third place in the Championship. John Eustace is keen to strengthen his attacking options and is pushing hard to sign Brighton’s Andi Zeqiri.

“They’re facing competition from home and abroad, but Zeqiri is said to be interested in the project. He’d be guaranteed game time at St. Andrews.”

What have recent reports said about Andi Zeqiri and Birmingham City?

The former Lausanne striker hasn’t had a fair crack at the whip on the South Coast. Signing in 2020 after firing his hometown side to promotion, he played nine times for the Seagulls in 2020-21, though he failed to score.

Loan spells at Augsburg and FC Basel have followed since, but with Brighton becoming quite the team since, with Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro ahead of Zeqiri in the pecking order, he may be forced out of the AMEX Stadium once again.

Daily Express’ Charlie Gordon reported on Monday that Zeqiri is under consideration from Birmingham City, with Leicester and Southampton also taking an interest in his services. However, the key is that the 24-year-old striker is ‘interested’ in the project at St. Andrew’s, which could be key, come the end of the window.

Lille are also interested in his services, though various suitors are weighting up a move for Zeqiri.

What sort of striker is Andi Zeqiri and how would he fit Birmingham City?

Zeqiri is a towering striker, an ideal candidate for playing in the No. 9 role. At Basel last season he scored 14 goals in 35 games, and alongside new Burnley recruit Zeki Amdouni who nabbed 12 goals in the league, the Swiss outfit formed a very decent attacking line.

The Blues currently have Sam Cosgrove, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Tyler Roberts, Scott Hogan, and Jay Stansfield up front, but with Zeqiri mirroring the profile of the first two, it could well be that Cosgrove would move out of the club if Zeqiri joins.

Cosgrove has been linked with League One teams including Charlton, Derby, Barnsley and Oxford in recent weeks, and his move could well be expedited should Eustace convince the target man to join his ranks.