Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that signing Okay Yokuslu would be good business for Hull City should they complete a deal to bring West Brom's Turkish midfielder to the MKM Stadium.

The Baggies' Turkish international midfielder looked set for a move back to his homeland with Besiktas, but a deal recently collapsed, meaning Yokuslu remains a West Brom player for now.

However, another twist recently emerged with the news that West Brom's Championship rivals Hull City are interested in signing the midfielder. The Tigers' owner, Acun Ilicali, is a Turkish businessman, and he seems keen to bring his compatriot to the club as they look to rebuild following Liam Rosenior's sacking and a number of players leaving the club.

Given Yokuslu looked set for a move to Turkish giants Besiktas, it would be a real coup for Ilicali to tempt the player to Humberside, and with just one year left on his contract, West Brom may be forced to sell this summer.

Carlton Palmer on Hull City's interest in Okay Yokuslu

Former England and West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Yokuslu's financial demands could be too much for the Baggies to handle given the player's age, but he would be a good signing for an ambitious Hull City side.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “It is reported that Hull City have been linked with a move for West Brom midfield player, Okay Yokuslu.

"The 30-year-old central midfield player is out of contract next season. It is believed that West Brom and the player were well down the line in talks with Besiktas over a three-year deal. However, it seems as if the deal has stalled somewhat and Hull City are the latest club to be linked with him.

"I think the problem is that West Brom would like to keep him, and he’s been a very consistent performer for them, which earned him a place in the Turkish squad for the Euros, but as a 30-year-old on reportedly £25,000 a week (as per Capology estimates) and wanting a three-year contract and that’s where the problem is.

“I think West Brom would like to keep him but on a shorter contract and Hull are looking at the deal, and that’s where the problem will be, because a 30-year-old on £25,000 a week for three years is a lot of money.

“He’s out of contract next season, so if Hull want to kick on, they just missed out on the play-offs last year with Liam Rosenior. They’re an ambitious club, and with the sale of players and bringing big money in this might represent smart business for them.

“This could be good business for them because he’s a very good player.”

West Brom won't want to lose Okay Yokuslu to a Championship rival

Losing Yokuslu to Besiktas would have been frustrating for Baggies fans as he's a key player for them, but they'd have been able to understand, as Besiktas are a massive side in his home country, and they'd have been able to understand the temptation to return to Turkey.

However, losing him to a Championship rival in Hull would sting, and West Brom supporters will be hoping a move to Humberside doesn't materialise.

The Baggies do face a dilemma though. With his contract expiring next summer, they'll have to sell him in the near future if they're to avoid losing him on a free transfer, and the Baggies' hierarchy may not be bothered by who they sell him to as long as they're able to bring in a decent fee.

Okay Yokuslu's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 44 Minutes played 3,245 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 87.4% Chances created 13 Dribble success 51.2% Touches 2,395 Tackles won 65.2% Duels won 57.0%

With 43 caps for Turkey to his name, including three in the Euros, Yokuslu is a player who'd walk into most Championship midfielders, and it would be a real coup should Hull sign him.

West Brom are in a difficult situation. They wouldn't want to sell a key player to a direct rival, but they also don't want to lose him for free next summer. It gives the Baggies' hierarchy a real headache, and they'll be hoping for an alternative solution in the weeks to come.