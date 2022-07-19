Carlton Palmer hints at “the preferred destination” in transfer story involving Blackpool, Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle in keeping hold of central midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, with Blackpool and Norwich City providing higher-level interest, as per a Sky Sports Transfer Centre update (12/07 – 18:24).

The update revealed that the Seasiders had in fact made a bid for the young midfielder, with the Canaries just showing interest at that stage.

The 21-year-old, who is a graduate of Manchester City’s academy, featured 24 times in League One last season, adding a further eight appearances in other competitions.

It remains to be seen if interest will strengthen over the next few weeks, but here, Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts on what the next best step might be for the young midfielder whilst in conversation with Football League World: “At his age now he needs to be playing. So, Blackpool might well be the preferred destination in regards to game-time and whatever.

“But you would like to think if he re-signed at Sheffield Wednesday being in League One, that he would get a fair amount of, of game time.”

The verdict

An exciting prospect, who has shown glimpses of his potential whilst with Sheffield Wednesday thus far faces strong competition at Sheffield Wednesday for a regular spot, with the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers and Will Vaulks all pushing for regular football at Hillsborough.

The skilful midfield operator ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to Blackpool’s recent success when it comes to recruitment, meeting the technical and ambition demands, all whilst being a player with re-sale value.

Despite being a level below, it would appear that he would have better chances of more regular first team football at Blackpool, with competition levels at Sheffield Wednesday at an extremely high level.

This would be an excellent move for Blackpool and Dele-Bashiru, although the Owls will be reluctant to lose him.