Carlton Palmer hints at future Celtic action over Sheffield Wednesday man

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has predicted that Liam Shaw will be loaned out by Celtic after his move to the Scottish club this summer.

It was revealed earlier this year that the 20-year-old had signed a pre-contract with the Hoops and would be joining them permanently when his Wednesday deal expired at the end of the current season.

A product of the Owls academy, the 2020/21 campaign has been a breakthrough season for Shaw, seeing him make 21 appearances in total – featuring in both defence and midfield.

Opportunities may well be harder to come by at Celtic, however, with the Scottish club looking to produce a response after rivals Rangers won the SPFL title at a canter this term.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Palmer has predicted that will likely mean Shaw will be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

“Liam is going to struggle going to Celtic that age to play,” the former Owls midfielder explained.

“He’ll probably end up going there and going out on loan, I’m assuming, I don’t know.”

Palmer suggested that such a move could be the right thing for the 20-year-old, particularly if guarantees were made about his playtime.

He said: “If I was Liam, I’d be wanting to get out on loan somewhere where it’s guaranteed that he’s going to play because you can do that.

“I’ve done it before where I’ve taken a player when I was manager at Stockport and the manager’s come to me and said, ‘right, listen, I’ll let the player come, but he’s got to play.’ Bit like David Beckham when he went to Preston, that’s how they develop. They’ve got to play.”

For the time being, Shaw doesn’t yet know who he’ll be playing for at Celtic Park with the club yet to appoint a permanent successor to Neil Lennon.

It looks likely to be a face familiar to English football fans, however, with Howe reportedly in talks over taking charge.

The Verdict

Palmer makes some good points here and it would certainly be no surprise to see Shaw sent out on loan by Celtic next season.

The 20-year-old is clearly a bright prospect and there’s no denying his talent but you’d question whether he’s ready to feature regularly in a title charge, meaning it may be best for his development to be gaining experience elsewhere.

A move back to Hillsborough could make sense but seems unlikely, you feel the Hoops may want him to cut his teeth with another side in the SPFL.