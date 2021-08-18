Carlton Palmer hints at Darren Moore and Josh Windass ‘agreement’ at Sheffield Wednesday

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Josh Windass will remain at Sheffield Wednesday this season on the condition they are fighting for promotion to the Championship, speaking to The Transfer Tavern.

Windass, 27, was one of the Owls’ shining lights in a dark 2020/21 campaign at Hillsborough, as he bagged himself nine goals and recorded six assists in 41 Championship appearances.

However, this wasn’t enough to save the South Yorkshire side from the drop as they finish three points adrift of second-tier safety, with a 3-3 draw with fellow relegation candidates Derby County consigning them to third-tier football.

Sheffield Wednesday fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Owls transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Which Premier League club did Dennis Adeniran arrive from this summer? West Ham Aston Villa Everton Arsenal

The 27-year-old attacker was tipped with a move back to the Championship earlier this summer though, as Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City and Millwall were all said to be monitoring his situation.

However, a serious hamstring injury sustained last month has ruled him out of action until October and with that, has ended any chances of him moving on from Darren Moore’s side during the summer window.

And in a surprising turn of events, Windass even put pen to paper on a new one-year contract extension to extend his stay at the Owls until 2023.

Former Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes this may not stop a possible exit for the previously in-demand attacker and when asked about these fresh terms, he said: “Josh (Windass) is too good for this league. You know he’s going to score goals in this league, but reading between the lines, he’s got an agreement with Darren Moore.

“The injury has stopped him leaving, it probably came at a good time, because no club wants to sign a player knowing he’s going to be out for a long time.

“But if Sheffield Wednesday are in contention for promotion, then he’ll stay, if not, then he’ll leave.”

The Verdict:

It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a release clause in Windass’ new deal, which could potentially provide him with an escape route if Darren Moore’s side were to fail in their bid for promotion.

This is definitely possible with the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City, Rotherham United and others all expected to be competing for a place in the top six – and only three can go up at the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday could be one of those sides if Barry Bannan continues to impress and 27-year-old Windass returns to the form he showed last term when he fully recovers from his severe injury.

If the latter does impress in the third tier, it will go on to increase interest in his services regardless of whether the Owls are promoted or stay down, which can only be a good thing for the attacker.

He does need to remain patient though, because any aggravation of his current hamstring injury could see him remain out for much longer, the last thing he needs after already missing the start of this campaign.