Slaven Bilic is one of a number of big names being shortlisted to take the reins at Sheffield Wednesday.

According to Alan Nixon, the Croatian is one of four who are being targeted by the Owls in their search for a new manager.

Wednesday are looking to replace Darren Moore, who unexpectedly departed last month following a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Yorkshire club is preparing for life back in the Championship having earned promotion from League One via the play-offs last season.

Would Slaven Bilic be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Carlton Palmer believes that Bilic would be an excellent appointment for the Owls given his experience at this level.

However, he has some reservations over whether he could have a positive working relationship with the current regime at Hillsborough.

“Slaven Bilic’s name has joined the long list of names being linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Slaven has plenty of Championship experience, guiding West Brom to the Premier League.

“I think Slaven would be an excellent appointment.

“The problem is all the managers who have been linked with the job with the credentials to do well I think would have reservations of working under the current owner and chairman.

“However, Bilic did take the Watford job under similar circumstances and we all saw how that played out.”

Bilic took charge of West Brom in 2019 and brought the club back to the Premier League with promotion in his first campaign in charge.

However, he was dismissed with the team battling against relegation after just a few months in the top flight.

The 54-year-old’s time at Watford was also short-lived, overseeing the first team squad for just six months before being replaced by Chris Wilder.

Should Sheffield Wednesday look to appoint Slaven Bilic?

Losing Moore was a blow to Wednesday, but there should be no shortage of possible replacements given the size of the club.

Their Championship return will be an attractive proposition for many managers, including the likes of Bilic.

But Wednesday also needs to avoid bringing in someone who isn’t prepared for the size of the task at hand, with a lot of work needing to be done to build a competitive squad for next season.

Bilic’s track record is mixed, with his most recent work at Watford some of the worst of his career, but if he can prove that was just a blip then he would be a solid appointment.