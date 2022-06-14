Carlton Palmer highlights Sheffield Wednesday issue that Darren Moore needs to fix

Being edged out in the League One play-offs by eventual winners Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday will be more eager than ever to secure a Championship return.

Darren Moore’s side ended the campaign in strong form and will be hoping to assemble a squad that can challenge for promotion once again.

Having to do their business quite late on last summer, Carlton Palmer has told FLW that this is something that they need to avoid this time around, if possible: “It’s not ideal for a manager, even though he got a great squad of players together, to get those players in so late in pre-season.

“Because you don’t have the time to work with those players, work with the system, get them to the level of fitness that you want.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

“And over the course of the season, Sheffield Wednesday have had too many injuries to key players who have been out for long periods of time. And that’s because they didn’t have a proper pre-season.”

The verdict

Every manager wants to do their summer transfer business as early as possible because it will give them time to bed in their ideas and build up whole squad fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Ultimately, this very rarely happens because clubs have to be reactive most of the time, meaning that they tend to have to wait for other bits of business to go through before they can complete deals themselves.

Moore will be eager to complete the majority of his business early on, with lots of contract situations and the free agent market to continue monitoring.

With expectations high, recruitment needs to be strong this summer at Hillsborough, with Moore hoping to exit the window in better shape than he entered it.