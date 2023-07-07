Oliver Burke has emerged as a potential transfer target for Birmingham City this summer.

According to Birmingham Live, the forward has been shortlisted by John Eustace as someone that could improve the first team squad.

Burke spent last season out on loan at Millwall, but has since returned to Werder Bremen where his future remains unclear.

The forward featured 17 times in Gary Rowett’s side in the Championship, making just eight starts and contributing only two goals and two assists.

The Scot has moved around a lot over the years, playing for numerous different clubs at just the age of 26.

Would Oliver Burke be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Carlton Palmer is unsure of whether Burke is a gamble worth taking for the Blues.

The former midfielder thinks he could be a good addition to the squad if the cost of the deal can be kept low, but believes it is a risk to bring him in as a regular starter given his inconsistent form.

“I think this is a very, very risky gamble,” Palmer told Football League World.

“[He’s] very inconsistent, on his day a good player.

“Spent last season on loan at Millwall, but Millwall missed out on the play-offs having a tremendous season.

“He only scored twice in eight starting appearances and made another nine appearances as a substitute.

“I think this would be a gamble for John Eustace, but I suppose, depending on the fee, if they can get him on a free, depending on his wages, it’s an additional squad player.”

Birmingham enjoyed a positive first season under Eustace, who became manager 12 months ago.

The Blues finished 17th in the Championship, performing better than many expected prior to the campaign.

The team avoided a relegation scrap and will now have their sights set on competing in the top half of the table.

New ownership is set to be confirmed, with Tom Wagner looking to purchase the club ahead of the new season.

Birmingham have already made two moves in the transfer window so far.

Tyler Roberts and Koji Miyoshi have both been signed from Leeds United and Royal Antwerp respectively.

It remains to be seen whether Burke will make the switch to St. Andrew’s, but it is clear that Birmingham are looking to get active in the window after the sale of Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland.

How would Oliver Burke fit into the Birmingham City squad?

Burke is capable of playing out wide or through the middle so could bring a versatility to Eustace’s attacking options.

That could make him a very useful squad player to have.

While his form can be inconsistent, Eustace has proven an excellent coach and may be capable of bringing the best out of him.

If Burke can get to firing on all cylinders then he will prove an excellent addition, as it is clear that he has a lot of talent.

However, it is certainly a risk to take him on in a significant role given his recent track record.