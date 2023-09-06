Highlights Southampton's busy summer transfer window saw the club overhaul their squad and earn a significant profit from player sales.

Despite the high player turnover, Southampton has maintained a strong performance, currently sitting in fifth place in the Championship.

Southampton's signings, such as Ross Stewart and Ryan Manning, along with retaining key players like Che Adams, provide the team with enough quality to compete for a top-six finish and potentially automatic promotion.

Southampton had an incredibly hectic summer transfer window.

In many ways, the club is probably just happy that the market has shut until January after all the business that happened over the last few months.

The Saints have overhauled their first team squad following the appointment of Russell Martin as manager.

The south coast club dropped into the Championship for this season, and saw a lot of major first team players depart St. Mary’s as a result.

Southampton earned a massive profit in player sales, which was reinvested back into bringing the likes of Ross Stewart and Shea Charles into the fold.

Did Southampton have a successful summer transfer window?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that the Championship side will likely be happy with how things have panned out for the team.

He has highlighted that the team is sitting fifth in the table as a sign that they have managed to maintain a high level of performance despite the high level of player turnover.

“Southampton sat in seventh place in the league, only three points off the league leaders, will be pretty happy,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Always difficult to balance the incomings and outgoings and get results at the start of the season.

“They had 20 players leave the club, bringing in over £150m. Southampton have also seen 10 new arrivals that have (cost) up to six times less than that, giving Southampton a plus balance.

“Bringing in such quality of Ross Stewart, Shea Charles, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Fraser and Flynn Downes.

“Keeping hold of Che Adams also was a massive plus for Southampton.

“As I said, I think Southampton will be very happy with how the market ended up.”

Southampton have earned 10 points from a possible 15 so far this season, which should give supporters confidence that the team can compete for promotion.

A 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Sunderland just before the September international break was not the performance the Saints needed before two weeks without a game.

However, Martin’s side have generally played quite well and got good results in their other four league fixtures.

The Saints return to action after the break with a difficult home fixture against their fellow recently relegated side Leicester City.

The two meet at St. Mary’s on 15 September.

Can Southampton compete for automatic promotion this season?

Southampton have lost a lot of talent in the last couple of months but have brought in solid replacements that should help the team compete at the top of the table.

The likes of Ross Stewart and Ryan Manning are quality players that compare to the very best in the division in their respective positions.

Southampton also held onto some talented players that should still give the team an edge in the battle for a top two or top six spot.

The loss to Sunderland showed that it won’t be easy to fight at the top, but Southampton should have enough to finish in the top six.