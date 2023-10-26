Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Karl Robinson is the ideal candidate for Gillingham due to his experience and success in previous managerial roles.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Karl Robinson would be the ideal candidate for Gillingham as they continue their search for a new manager.

The Gills decided to part ways with Neil Harris two weeks ago, a decision that surprised many given the fact that the club had made a good start to the season.

At the time of the sacking, Gillingham hadn’t won in three games and were sitting in eighth place, but it seems the decision was more down to playing style.

Owner Brad Galinson wants to move in a different direction, and therefore, Harris was let go. It now remains to be seen who the club looks to appoint next, as there have been plenty of names mentioned.

What is the latest with Gillingham’s search for a new manager?

It was reported that former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce was someone the club was considering, but it was then claimed by Alan Nixon, that the hierarchy had been put off by the cost of him and his coaching staff and have moved on to other targets.

One of those was said to be Stephen Clemence, former assistant of Bruce, who is said to have been spoken to about the role.

It has now been reported by Nixon, that as well as Bradford looking at Dean Holden, the Gills also have an interest in the ex-Charlton Athletic manager.

Robinson appears to also be in the mix and remains available after reportedly turning down the opportunity to speak to Bradford City.

Karl Robinson's stats per division (As it stands October 26th, per Transfermarkt) Division Matches Wins Loses Championship 46 9 25 League One 525 222 173 League One play-offs 9 3 4

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Karl Robinson and the Gillingham managerial vacancy?

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer revealed his thoughts on Robinson and the vacant GIlls job.

He told FLW: “It is reported that Karl Robinson has turned down the opportunity to speak to Bradford City ahead of the reported interest from Gillingham.

“Gillingham would be a very attractive opportunity to anyone, with a new American owner willing to invest heavily even though they have a squad in place good enough to challenge for promotion in League Two.

“Former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson, who's been touted for the job would be an ideal candidate having already won promotion to the Championship with MK Dons and twice taking Oxford United to the play-offs.”

Would Karl Robinson be a good appointment for Gillingham?

If the Gills manage to bring in Robinson, they would be getting a manager who has plenty of experience higher up the EFL and there's no doubt it would be an ambitious appointment.

Gillingham would be getting a manager who has done an excellent job in the third tier over the years, and it could be argued that they still have a lot to offer at that level.

Robinson has lots of coaching experience and would definitely represent an exciting acquisition. He fits the criteria that Gills are looking for, as he’s a manager who can play attractive football, and he also has EFL promotions under his belt.

Given the other names mentioned, Robinson may just be the best option out there for the League Two side.