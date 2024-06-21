Highlights Sheffield United's potential signing of Harrison Burrows is unlikely due to the club's delayed takeover and financial constraints.

Owner Prince Abdullah's efforts to sell the club have impacted transfer activity, making a £5 million deal for Burrows difficult.

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Palmer emphasises that any potential transfers, including Burrows, are on hold until the takeover is finalised.

Carlton Palmer doesn’t believe any reports that Sheffield United are set to sign Peterborough United wing-back Harrison Burrows, with the 22-year-old reportedly set for a medical at Bramall Lane.

The Peterborough Telegraph posted earlier this week that the Posh captain was due in Sheffield to be put through his paces before a move to the Blades, but former Sheffield Wednesday man Palmer believes the financial situation at the Yorkshire club will put any current transfer deals on hold.

The Steel City outfit are currently in the midst of a prolonged takeover of the club as it stands, with current owner Prince Abdullah looking to sell up, with potential California-based investors in line to buy the club.

With that in mind, any potential transfer business will likely be put on hold in the meantime, with Chris Wilder outlining the fact he will be dealing with a reduced transfer kitty as it stands.

Carlton Palmer quashes Harrison Burrows, Sheffield United medical rumours

With Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony said to value his prized-asset at £5 million, the price tag on the Posh skipper looks to be out of United’s reach at this moment in time.

Having emerged through the club’s academy system, Burrows has featured over 150 times for his boyhood club, having represented the side in both the Championship and League One, with Posh said to have rejected a £5 million bid from a Premier League club in the past.

Related Sheffield United set to land vibrant attacking outlet ahead of Burnley and Sunderland The Canadian looks set to join the Blades after he returns from international duty this summer

The wing-back proved to be the match-winner in Posh’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy success at Wembley last season, as his brace secured a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers, while he couldn’t get his side over the line in the third tier play-offs.

Despite missing out to eventual winners Oxford United, Burrows has continued to catch the eye for the London Road outfit, but Palmer believes any mooted move to Bramall Lane is not on the cards as it stands.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, the former Sheffield Wednesday man said: “I believe that reports that Harrison Burrows is set for a medical at Sheffield United are wide of the mark.

“I don’t believe Chris Wilder can do any business until the takeover - or the proposed takeover - of Sheffield United is done.

Harrison Burrows' 23/24 League One stats Apps 45 Goals 6 Assists 14 Big chances created 20 Key passes per game 2.6 Clean sheets 11 Stats taken from Sofascore

“One of Peterborough’s prized assets will command a transfer fee of about £5 million, Posh turned down that figure for Burrows two years ago.

“They also rejected a bid from an unnamed club back in January, with Coventry one of a number of clubs also mentioned in connection with the 22-year-old.

“Until the takeover is done at Sheffield United, there will be no incomings or outgoings.”

Sheffield United delayed takeover stopping any transfer business taking place

Takeover talks at Bramall Lane have been going on for well over a year now, with owner Prince Abdullah already putting the club up for sale before their season in the top flight began.

A number of suitors have previously been identified, but have failed to be completed, with Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi and American tycoon Henry Mauriss among those said to be interested in the past.

The Blades have already made some cost-cutting measures this summer, as a number of United veterans ended their time in Yorkshire, with the likes of Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood moving on.

George Baldock and Wes Foderingham also waved goodbye to Bramall Lane, as well as wing-back Max Lowe, who promptly joined city rivals Sheffield Wednesday after his release.

Despite those measures being taken, Palmer still believes any move for Burrows is still well out of the question until the side has begun its new era.

He continued: “I know Chris Wilder [pictured above] has offloaded a lot of players that were available on a free, and they did bring in money last year with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

“But it’s believed that no transfer business will be done before that takeover is done, which is hampering Sheffield United and hampering Chris Wilder to do business for the start of the next season as they look at an immediate return back to the Premier League.

“Sheffield United have already missed out with Max Lowe, who has left and gone to Sheffield Wednesday, and if they don’t get this takeover done soon, again they will lose out on a really talented player in Harrison Burrows.”