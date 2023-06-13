Carlton Palmer has warned Coventry City that summer transfer target Tom O'Connor will not want to leave League Two new boys Wrexham.

The EFL pundit feels that no player will want to leave the Welsh club right now due to the exciting journey they're on under their Hollywood owners, particularly O'Connor as he has a place in Phil Parkinson's plans moving forward.

Coventry City eye Wrexham's Tom O'Connor

Coventry are preparing for Championship football again next season after losing on penalties to Luton Town in the 2022/23 play-off final at Wembley.

It remains to be seen what that will mean for the futures of Sky Blues stars like Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres but it seems Mark Robins is keen to continue to make improvements to his squad in the hopes of going again next term.

According to The Mirror, Coventry are one of the second tier clubs tracking O'Connor, who impressed as Wrexham won the National League to secure their promotion back to the EFL last season.

Who is Tom O'Connor?

The 24-year-old midfielder joined from Burton Albion in January 2022 but saw his first half-season at the Racecourse Ground hampered by injuries.

O'Connor has been much more involved in 2022/23 and featured 32 times in total as Parkinson's side secured the promotion they've been hunting since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny's takeover.

The former Ireland U21 international offers versatility - as he's comfortable featuring in both holding midfield, on the left, and across the back four - while his cultured left foot has regularly caught the eye and helped him score seven goals this term.

O'Connor came through the Southampton academy after joining from Irish side New Ross in 2015 but never made a senior appearance for the Saints - cutting his teeth at senior level with Gillingham and Burton before joining Wrexham.

Carlton Palmer's Coventry City warning

With the Welsh club back in League Two and tipped by many to continue their recent rise by winning the title in 2023/24, Palmer believes the Sky Blues will struggle to prize the 24-year-old away this summer.

He explained: "Coventry City are believed to be looking at Wrexham's Tom O'Connor. It's thought his injury issues are behind him and he's got a very nice left foot but O'Connor is in the manager's plans at Wrexham right now and I can't see any player wanting to the club.

"Wrexham are on an upward trajectory with the American owners likely to be putting a lot of money in the club again and they're going to be in with a shout of promotion again next year so you would want to be part of this exciting journey under the new owners."

When is Tom O'Connor out of contract at Wrexham?

The ball is in Wrexham's court to an extent, as well, as O'Connor's current contract runs until the summer of 2025.

Given the money that is expected to be invested into the squad this summer and the suggestions that the newly promoted side don't want to lose any of their prize assets, Coventry may find it tough to land the Irishman.