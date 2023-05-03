Sheffield United will be favourites to sign Aston Villa and Leeds United target James McAtee this summer, according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

Palmer has encouraged the Blades to test the water with a permanent bid after they won promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Sheffield United eye Manchester City's James McAtee

McAtee has scored eight goals and provided four assists to help Sheffield United clinch the Championship's second automatic promotion spot and reach the FA Cup semi-final in 2022/23, which has turned heads in the top flight.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Brentford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds, and Leicester City are all keen on the 20-year-old while the Blades want to re-sign him on loan.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola is keen to keep hold of the attack-minded midfielder ahead of potential player exits at the Etihad.

The Man City academy graduate is under contract until 2026, which puts them in a very strong negotiating position ahead of the summer.

Carlton Palmer highlights Sheffield United transfer advantage

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has suggested that the Blades will be the favourites if the Premier League club decide to let McAtee leave and encouraged them to make a permanent bid.

He said: "James McAtee has had a fantastic season on loan from Manchester City at Sheffield United so of course there are going to be clubs that are interested in him.

"I believe Aston Villa and Leeds United, amongst others, are interested in his services - he's had an unbelievable season at Sheffield United.

"I know Man City might not want to sell him, a talented youngster that has come through the ranks, but realistically how close is he to playing in their first team?

"If I was Sheffield United I would test the water over a permanent deal. Failing that, yes of course you take him on loan for another season and I think Sheffield United would be favourites, even though others will be interested, because he's played there all season, knows the manager, has enjoyed it, has helped them win promotion, and would be guaranteed to play."