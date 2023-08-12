Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it would be surprising if Southampton let Adam Armstrong leave, as he is a key player in their promotion push.

Ipswich Town has shown interest in signing Armstrong for £8 million, but Southampton is reluctant to sell and value him at that price.

Southampton's upcoming match against Gillingham in the EFL Cup is an opportunity for Martin to rest Armstrong ahead of their clash with Norwich City on Saturday.

Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks it would be a surprise if Southampton allowed striker Adam Armstrong to leave the club this summer.

The Saints got their 2023/24 Championship season underway on Friday night as they claimed all three points in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

One of the goalscorers on the night was Armstrong, and it now appears the forward is the subject of transfer interest from a Championship rival.

Are Ipswich Town interested in Adam Armstrong?

It was first reported by Alan Nixon in April, that Ipswich had an eye on Southampton’s Armstrong, after having a troubled season in the Premier League.

However, it went quiet as Ipswich looked to prioritise other positions and players this summer. But, with a few weeks left of this transfer window, it seems the Tractor Boys remain keen on the forward.

Alan Nixon has now provided an update stating that Ipswich are willing to spend £8 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

If the deal were to go through, it would represent a club-record transfer fee spent by Ipswich, but it looks as though their pursuit may not get off the ground.

According to Nixon, Russell Martin is planning to keep Armstrong and use him heavily as part of Southampton's promotion push. Plus, Che Adams has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, meaning the Saints are likely not going to want to lose two strikers in this transfer window.

Despite this, Ipswich may still look to test the resolve of Southampton with an £8 million bid, but it is a fee that is considerably less than what Southampton paid Blackburn Rovers two years ago.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Ipswich Town wanting to sign Adam Armstrong

Carlton Palmer has shared his thoughts on Ipswich being interested in a deal for Armstrong and if he thinks the £8 million fee mentioned is a fair price.

He told FLW: “Ipswich are keen on signing Adam Armstrong from Southampton. Armstrong has scored 44 goals in two previous campaigns for Blackburn in the Championship.

“Southampton are not keen to sell and therefore, are asking for £8 million plus. He scored in the opening-day win for Southampton at Sheffield Wednesday, and I think it's a very fair price in today's market. He is guaranteed 20 goals a season if he stays fit, so I would be very surprised if Southampton would allow him to leave, but I can only assume that if they did let him leave it would be down to his salary now, they're in the Championship.”

Who do Southampton play next?

After Friday night’s win over Sheffield Wednesday, the Saints are back in action in midweek, but not in the Championship.

Martin’s side are in EFL Cup action against League Two side Gillingham, and it is likely an opportunity for Martin to see more of his fringe players and to get his fitness levels up further.

It is likely that Armstrong will be rested for this encounter as he prepares for the club’s clash against Norwich City on Saturday.