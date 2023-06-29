EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has handed Derby County hope in their pursuit of Rotherham United forward Conor Washington.

Palmer believes the Millers will consider any decent offer for the 31-year-old and suggested that while he is not prolific, there are a number of positives when it comes to the potential signing.

Derby County in talks for Conor Washington

The Rams are on the lookout for more forward firepower as they tool up for the 2023/24 League One campaign after last season's top scorer David McGoldrick opted against signing a new deal and headed for boyhood club Notts County, who have just returned to the EFL.

It seems Paul Warne is looking to raid his former club Rotherham for Washington, one of his former players, as he looks to fill the void.

Football Insider reported last week that Derby were in talks with the Championship club over a deal for the striker, who is capable of playing across the forward line.

Warne is said to be a big admirer of the Northern Ireland international and signed him for the Millers last summer before he left to take charge at Pride Park.

When is Conor Washington out of contract at Rotherham United?

Washington signed a two-year deal when he joined Rotherham after his Charlton Athletic exit in July 2022, which means he is set to enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer.

As a result, the current window likely represents the Millers' last chance to sell the 31-year-old for a fee.

Derby County's Conor Washington boost

Palmer believes that Washington's contract situation means Rotherham will consider any decent offer that Derby make for the forward and suggested he could be a useful addition to Warne's squad.

He told FLW exclusively: "Derby County and Paul Warne are said to have been disappointed to miss out on re-signing David McGoldrick, who has signed for his boyhood club Notts County.

"That leaves Derby a big void to fill - 22 goals in 39 games - that won't be easy.

"Paul has turned his attention to Conor Washington, his former striker at Rotherham. Conor has a year to run on his contract so any decent offer I think Rotherham will look at.

"He's not prolific but his link-up play is good, he will get you over 10 goals per season, and, most importantly, he knows the Paul Warne way."

Conor Washington's League One goalscoring record

Palmer is right that Washington has never been a truly prolific striker but his record shows that he is effective at League One level.

He has 48 goals and 14 assists in 148 total appearances in the third tier and has reached double figures on four occasions, including in both 2020/21 and 2021/22 at Charlton.