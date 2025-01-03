Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has weighed in on the impact of Sheffield United's recent takeover, as the Blades eye a move for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The takeover was officially completed by the America-based consortium COH Sports on 23rd December, and is fronted by businessmen Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy.

Blades supporters will be hoping that such a significant development will enable their club to enjoy a successful January transfer window, amid the battle for automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Sheffield Star, the Bramall Lane side have added Foxes midfielder Choudhury to their list of January transfer targets.

Palmer reacts as Blades set their sights on Choudhury

Football League World asked the 59-year-old if the Blades' interest in the Premier League player meant we were already seeing the impact of the takeover.

Palmer said: "Sheffield United have placed Hamza Choudhury's name on their list of transfer targets for this January.

"The Leicester City man made history by changing his international allegiance to represent Bangladesh.

"Choudhury will become the first Premier League player to represent the country when he makes his international debut.

"Chris Wilder has much admired Choudhury.

"He's worked with him before when he was at Watford.

"He also tried to sign him when he was at Middlesbrough, so he knows what Choudhury brings to the table.

"The 27-year-old helped Leicester get promotion last season, so he's well aware of his credentials and his ability.

"You can't really say, 'Is this the effect of the new ownership' yet.

"I'm sure they made it clear, when they came in, they wanted to make money available to help Chris Wilder push on in the second part of the season, and it's come at the right time, with Sheffield United recently dropping a few points.

"That's just because they've picked up quite a few injuries, especially in the midfield area.

"(Ollie) Arblaster being out for the rest of the season is a massive blow for Sheffield United and Chris Wilder.

"So, that is the area where Chris would look to strengthen, also in the centre-back area.

"But we'll have to wait and see.

"They've said they were going to back him, Chris has said he doesn't want to bring in loads and loads of players, but he'd like to bring in two or three.

"We'll see, as the window has just opened, we'll see how that all pans out."

Choudhury would be a top signing for the Blades

As alluded to by Palmer, the Blades are in need of midfield reinforcements, given the injury blow suffered by Arblaster, who is a key figure for Wilder and co.

Furthermore, Vini Souza was removed from the action through injury after just 46 minutes during the defeat to Burnley on Boxing Day, and did not feature during the New Year's Day loss at Sunderland.

Sydie Peck has effectively deputised for Arblaster, who has been out since November, while Tom Davies had to go in to Wilder's starting 11 on 1st January.

Hamza Choudhury 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 34 Starts 15 Tackles won % 72.7 Duels won % 53.7 Pass accuracy % 92.1 Assists 1 Goals 0

But with Arblaster missing for the rest of the campaign, the Blades are in need of a central midfielder who can bolster their promotion credentials, which is certainly something Choudhury is capable of.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 34 Championship appearances for Leicester, and helped his current club on their way to winning the second tier title.