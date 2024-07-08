Carlton Palmer has revealed his delight after Sheffield Wednesday announced that Josh Windass had signed a new contract to remain at the club.

Windass joined the Owls initially on loan in the January window back in 2020, with the move made permanent in the summer window of the same year.

Since then, the forward has gone on to become a key player at Hillsborough, making 135 appearances, and he has contributed to a promotion win, whilst he also featured in 25 games, scoring six goals, as the side remained in the Championship against all odds under Danny Rohl last season.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday League Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 9 3 - 2020/21 Championship 41 9 6 2021/22 League One 11 4 2 2022/23 League One 37 12 7 2023/24 Championship 25 6 2

Josh Windass signs new Sheffield Wednesday contract

Yet, there were major doubts about the future of the 30-year-old, as his contract with Wednesday was expiring this summer, so he was set to be a free agent.

There was talk that West Brom were keen on the player, but Windass ended any speculation by putting pen to paper on a new deal to remain in Yorkshire.

That will be a big boost for Rohl, who has wasted little time in strengthening the squad ahead of his first full campaign at Wednesday, with many new recruits already through the door.

Carlton Palmer praises Sheffield Wednesday, Josh Windass deal

Keeping Windass will always have been a priority, and former Owls player Palmer told FLW that this was a real boost for the club, as he talked up Windass’ ability to make a difference in the Championship.

"It’s fantastic news for Sheffield Wednesday," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"You can understand why he waited to see what league the club were going to be in, and obviously Josh Windass wouldn’t want to play in League One again.

“He’s a game-changer. He’s had some bad luck with injuries where he missed important parts of the season, and that may have been a worry during contract talks, but they’ve agreed a deal.

“It’s fantastic signing for the football club, he’s a very determined young man, and he’s got loads of quality. So they’ll be hoping to kick-on next season, and having someone like Josh available will help.

“There were plenty of clubs who wanted to take Josh. I think he was close to signing for West Brom, but I know Josh well, and I know he likes living in Sheffield and playing for Sheffield Wednesday, and I know the supporters love him.

"So, it’s brilliant news and things are looking very, very bright ahead of the start of the season.”

Sheffield Wednesday set for exciting new era under Danny Rohl

Most will agree with Palmer’s assessment here that keeping Windass is a big bit of business for Wednesday, as he is a classy operator at this level, even if injuries have been a problem.

If he can stay fit over the course of a season, he is a player that should get around double figures for goals, whilst his pace and power make him a constant threat to the opposition.

The fact Windass was keen to stay also outlines what is going on at Hillsborough right now, with the mood totally transformed from the club that Rohl walked into.

They are a club on the rise, and the German is clearly determined to make major changes to the squad this summer, with a number of new signings already bolstering the squad as they look to kick-on.