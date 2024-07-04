Sheffield United are currently somewhat restricted on the transfer business they can do, but that could be about to change as they close in on the double signings of Peterborough United pair Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones.

The Blades are grappling with the need to bring new faces through the door, whilst having their hands tied for the most part due to their unresolved takeover situation.

But the club could be finally set for some positive news once again, as left-back Burrows and attacker Jones look set to arrive at Bramall Lane - as first reported by Will Unwin.

In fact, The Peterborough Telegraph have already reported that Burrows has already passed a medical with Sheffield United, and that personal terms have also been agreed between the club and the player.

Carlton Palmer praises Sheffield United over Peterborough United double deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that should Blades be able to pull of the signings of Jade Jones and Burrows, it would be a fantastic piece of business from the club.

Palmer told FLW: "Sheffield United have been linked with bringing players into the football club. Two players from Peterborough; Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones.

"But the takeover hasn't taken place, so I just don't see how they can sign anybody until this takeover has taken place, Chris Wilder hasn't signed a player yet.

"If he's able to bring in these two young players, it would be an outstanding move. Peterborough are not a club that have to sell, but if they're able to bring in these two quality young players to rebuild the football club, it would be an outstanding move by Chris Wilder.

"The move for Posh captain Burrows has been mooted for a while; there's a claim that the left-back has already passed a medical ahead of a move to Bramall Lane with terms agreed.

"But again, this is unconfirmed. Blades fans will be rubbing their hands at the thought of one of the EFL's brightest young prospects joining the club this summer.

"The fans would be really excited to see these two players that have emerged from the Posh academy in recent seasons. With bright futures predicted for both of these young stars, this would be a real coup for Sheffield United."

The Blades have already seen some key players make their departures from the club this summer, and so Palmer believes that signing these two Peterborough stars would be great news for the club.

"Sheffield United have let players like Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oli Norwood, Wes Foderingham and full-back Max Lowe all depart, so obviously this would be fantastic news for Sheffield United," Palmer said.

"It would mean massive strides for the football club, but they're not going to come cheaply. Peterborough rejected a £5 million deal for Burrows in the past, so at 22, he's not going to be cheap.

"So, we'll have to wait and see how this goes on, and for Jade Jones, they also wanted £2 million (earlier this year amid Newcastle United interest). So we'll have to see how this all unfolds."

Ricky-Jade Jones & Harrison Burrows arrivals would be massive for Sheffield United

With star players leaving and a takeover saga that continues to rumble on, securing the signatures of Jade Jones and Burrows would be a much-needed boost of positivity around Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie have all left the club this summer, leaving Wilder's striking department decimated.

As such, adding Jade Jones would be a crucial piece of business, whilst Burrows enjoyed one of the finest seasons we've seen from an EFL full-back in a very long time last year.

Jade Jones & Burrows' 23/24 League One stats, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Ricky-Jade Jones 45 10 4 Harrison Burrows 47 6 15

The Englishman's 15 assists last season were second only to Derby County's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's 16, and would undoubtedly offer a desperately needed attacking spark to Blades' squad.

Pairing him up with his Posh teammate could be a genius move too, as the pair will be on the same wavelength as each other from day one, and could form a highly effective partnership once again in the Championship.

More than anything, Blades supporters need something to get excited about, what with relegation and the aforementioned exodus of multiple star players, as well as the very public and currently very frustrating takeover situation.

Seeing Jade Jones and Burrows sign on the dotted line would enthuse the fanbase once again, and will renew optimism that 2024/25 could be a year in which they see their club battling to win back their place in the Premier League.