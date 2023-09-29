Matthew Lowton remains on the transfer scrapheap after being released by Burnley in the summer - though it remains to be seen where his next club will be.

The former Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United stalwart spent eight years at Turf Moor before leaving on a free transfer in the summer, winning the Championship, qualifying for European football and surviving in the Premier League for years under Sean Dyche.

However, his time came to an end under Vincent Kompany - and that has set the right-back on a mission to find a new club.

But after links to Stockport County, Carlton Palmer believes it would be a great move for the veteran right-back.

What is the latest on Matthew Lowton's future?

Lowton has been linked with both a return to Huddersfield and Birmingham City in the summer transfer window - despite his Aston Villa links - but a report by the Birmingham Mail on Wednesday claims that Lowton is instead training with Stockport ahead of a potential move to Edgeley Park.

Birmingham did take a look at signing Lowton on a short-term deal in the summer, though John Eustace decided against it, with the Blues instead opting to sign Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United.

And that has opened the door for a potential move back north for Lowton, where he will be closer to his hometown of Chesterfield should he move.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Matthew Lowton's potential move to Stockport County?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer claimed that it would be a top bit of business for Stockport if they were to land Lowton.

He said: “Stockport are running the rule over defender Matt Lowton. Matt was released by Burnley when they were promoted to the Premier League, and he spent the summer at Birmingham City but wasn’t offered a contract.

“He’s currently training at Stockport and played in the Senior Cup loss to Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday. Lowton is 34 but has loads of experience, playing over 425 games to date in his career.

“Dave Challinor has done this before, signing Phil Bardsley - also from Burnley - and Matt will inject some much needed experience into the Stockport squad in their quest for promotion this season.

“I think it would be a shrewd bit of business for the League Two outfit.”

Would Matthew Lowton be a good signing for Stockport County?

Lowton is a player who has absolutely incredible experience in comparison to his fellow League Two stars, should he make the move.

It's different to the Phil Bardsley move that Palmer alluded to earlier; Bardsley had only played for Burnley 11 times in the previous two seasons in all competitions thanks to being third in the pecking order behind Connor Roberts and, incidentally, Lowton himself.

Lowton, meanwhile, played at Huddersfield Town last season, featuring eight times for the Terriers as they stayed in the second-tier - and with over 230 appearances at Premier League level, this would be a signing of similar importance to the Nick Powell signing Stockport got over the line in the summer window.

Being four years younger than Bardsley, Lowton could well warrant a two-year contract at Stockport - with his talents and nous being good enough to win County promotion and fight his own in the third-tier should they go up.