Mikey Johnston has quickly become a favourite among West Brom supporters since making the switch from Celtic in January.

The winger has made six appearances in the Championship so far this season, including three starts, contributing two goals to the Baggies (all stats from Fbref).

Mikey Johnston's West Brom appearances - per Fbref.com Opponent (Home or Away) Minutes played Goal (Assist) Birmingham City (H) 29 0 Ipswich Town (A) 35 0 Cardiff City (H) 66 1 (0) Southampton (H) 64 0 Plymouth Argyle (A) 20 1 (0) Hull City (A) 83 0

The Ireland international struggled for game time at Parkhead, but has proven a very useful addition to Carlos Corberan’s side since joining on loan.

Fans may be hoping that a permanent agreement can be reached to keep the 24-year-old at the Hawthorns beyond the end of the campaign.

However, no option to buy clause was negotiated as part of the loan agreement with Celtic, so it remains to be seen whether a permanent deal can be reached.

Carlton Palmer: Permanent deal for Johnston “might be good business”

Carlton Palmer has praised the impact Johnston has had at Albion since arriving at the end of the January window.

The 58-year-old believes suggestions of attitude issues have been wide of the mark during his time at the Hawthorns so far.

“West Brom are having a fantastic season under Carlos Corberan, they are punching way above the division and their transfer budget that has been given,” Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

“Unbelievable run, after 34 games they sit in fifth place, 56 points, in a play-off place.

“Norwich now and Preston have four points to make up to catch West Brom, so if they continue in the vein that they’re doing they’re going to end up in a play-off place, which will be a marvellous achievement.

“One of the players that is making an impression is Mikey Johnston, who they signed from Celtic in the January transfer window.

“He’s come in, he’s a mercurial talent, he’s 24-years-of-age, and he’s done very, very well.

“The West Brom supporters are really pleased with him, and there’s a clamour to sign him permanently.

“He is doing very, very well at West Brom, there are some suggestions from previous managers about his attitude and the way he trains, but he’s been absolutely brilliant at West Brom, and so I’m sure, depending on which division West Brom are in next season, they’ll be looking at whether they could bring Mikey in to the football club.”

Palmer has claimed a permanent deal for the winger could be smart business for the club, and is optimistic Celtic would be open to a deal.

“And they might be able to get him as a bargain, and it might be good business,” he added.

“But, also, Celtic and Brendan Rodgers might be looking at his performances and thinking ‘well, there’s a player there’.

“He’s definitely talented, could he get more of him back at Celtic next season? But the general consensus is that, with the players Celtic have, it will be the right time for him to move on in the summer.

“It remains to be seen whether West Brom could get that deal over the line, he’s definitely become a fan favourite at the Hawthorns.”

West Brom league position

West Brom are fifth in the Championship table, four points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

Corberan’s side is aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League, having missed out on a top six finish by three points last year.

Next up for the Baggies is a big home game against ninth place Coventry City on 1 March.

Permanent deal for Johnston could be shrewd move

Signing Johnston on loan in January has proven a smart deal for the club, particularly given their dire financial position.

With the ownership set to change hands soon, perhaps West Brom will have a bit of money to spend in the summer.

If that is the case, then a permanent move for Johnston is surely on the cards given his lack of game time at Celtic.

Regardless of division, he has proven a great asset in Corberan’s side so far, and he could prove a good long-term option in the squad given he is still only 24.