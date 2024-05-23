Burnley are set to be on the lookout for a new manager this summer with the news that Vincent Kompany looks likely to join Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports in Germany have reported the former Manchester City captain has a 'verbal agreement' with the German giants to become their new boss this summer.

A club of Bayern Munich's stature appointing someone who finished 19th in the Premier League on just 24 points is certainly surprising, but they have struggled to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel so far.

Carlton Palmer is surprised that Bayern Munich have opted to apoint Vincent Kompany

Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer is surprised that Bayern Munich look set to appoint Vincent Kompany, but he appreciates that the Belgian has credit in the bank after winning promotion with Burnley last season.

2022/23 Championship Table Position Club P GD Pts 1. Burnley 46 52 101 2. Sheffield United 46 34 91 3. Luton Town 46 18 80 4. Middlesbrough 46 28 75 5. Coventry City 46 12 70 6. Sunderland 46 13 69

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “It is believed that talks have been ongoing between Bayern Munich and Vincent Kompany, and he’s set to be named as the Bayern manager.

"Yes, I’m a little bit surprised by this. There have been a string of rejections for the job with Xabi Alonso, Julien Naglesman and Ralf Rangnick among others have all refused to take the job, but I am surprised by this.

“Vincent Kompany is a fluent German speaker. He has played in Germany before, when he played for Hamburg for two years in the Bundesliga. It’s a strange one, but last year he led Burnley to promotion from the Championship, and they had a fantastic season playing a great brand of football.

"He was linked with the Chelsea and Tottenham jobs and I think it is a surprise, but he has been linked with other top jobs given the job he’s done with Burnley, and they’ll be handsomely compensated as Kompany is under contract until the summer of 2028.

“Burnley finished second from bottom on 24 points, eight points from safety in the Premier League, but I think people have been impressed by the way he’s gone about his business, and it’s always difficult to stay in the Premier League after winning promotion because of the size of the fees and wages.

“We’ll have to see how he does, he looks like he’s destined to do big things in football, and obviously you need that opportunity to bring in quality players to succeed, and when you get promoted to the Premier League it’s not easy.

“To be fair to Vincent Kompany, Chelsea and Tottenham did come after him and he stayed loyal at Burnley, but these opportunities for the big jobs don’t come around too often.

"As I said, I’m a little bit surprised, but he could turn out to be a fantastic appointment."

Kompany's assistant Craig Bellamy could be in the frame to take over at Turf Moor, but Palmer believes he will follow the Burnley boss to Bavaria.

He said: "I don’t see Craig Bellamy being appointed as his replacement, and I’d be shocked if he didn’t follow Kompany. Nine times out of ten when a manager goes, his backroom staff goes as well, so I’d be surprised if Vincent didn’t take Craig Bellamy with him to Bayern, as they’ve worked closely together, and know how each other work inside and out.”

The Burnley job will be a very attractive one this summer

Despite their recent relegation from the Premier League, Burnley will be an attractive club to take over this summer, with a good playing squad and parachute payments meaning they'll have a strong chance of winning promotion at the first attempt.

If and when Kompany leaves, Burnley will be searching for a new manager, and as they showed when they appointed the Belgian, they're not afraid to take a punt on someone with limited experience.

The Clarets endured a difficult season in the Premier League, but with the Championship arguably not looking as strong as it has done in recent seasons, they'll be confident of making an immediate return to the Premier League.

The job would be ideal for a candidate who's not quite been able to get a Premier League role, as winning promotion with the Clarets could be their best way of making it to the top-flight of English football.

The next appointment is clearly a crucial one for Burnley, but they shouldn't be short of quality options this summer.