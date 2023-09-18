Kenny McLean has ended any speculation of a potential move to Leeds United by signing a new contract at Norwich City.

Leeds were linked with the Scot before the summer window close as former Canaries boss Daniel Farke eyed a reunion at Elland Road.

The 31-year-old has extended his six-year-long stay in East Anglia after putting pen to paper on a new two-year-deal, with the option of a third year, with the good times rolling once again under David Wagner.

Sitting pretty on 13 points from 18 games, Norwich are a strong contender for top-flight promotion once again and after speculation in the summer, McLean has committed his future to the club - something that Carlton Palmer believes is good as any of their new signings.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Kenny McLean's new contract at Norwich City?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has hyped McLean's new contract as a signing that is 'as good as any of their summer recruits.

He said: “This is a massive boost for Norwich. Norwich are sat in fourth place in the league with four wins, one draw and one defeat, and they’re only three points behind the league leaders Preston.

“Kenny has signed a new two-year contract with the opinion of a further year. He’s been there, seen it, done it and achieved promotion twice with the club to the top-flight - with one of those romping the Championship.

"So, as good as Norwich’s business was in the summer transfer window, getting Kenny to sign again is as good as all of those signings, considering the interest that Norwich had in him."

Why is Kenny McLean’s new contract as good as any other signing?

McLean has been at Norwich since the January transfer window in 2018, making over 160 appearances for the Canaries since he joined from Aberdeen almost six years ago.

He’s been there for two Championship title-winning campaigns, and despite being involved as the club was relegated to the second-tier at the first time of asking both times around, that is a debacle for another day - right now, the Carrow Road outfit must focus on earning promotion to the top-flight before avoiding relegation can even be contemplated.

Undeniable technical quality in the middle of the park is found in Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez, whilst Jacob Sorensen and Liam Gibbs make up the bulk of the rotation options in the centre of the park.

Yet it’s McLean and former Leeds man Adam Forshaw, who offer the nous and experience in the middle of the park, and that is something that all Championship title winning sides need if they are to strut their stuff as the best in the division.

Their previous title win saw the likes of McLean, Lukas Rupp, Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey all at the club, with that experience seeing them over the line with a combined 74 starts between them to accompany Oliver Skipp, who was the young creative option - and McLean could offer that again for their current midfield stars.

Would Kenny McLean have been a good signing for Leeds United?

With Leeds picking Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray as their two first-choice central midfielders throughout the start of the season it did look as though they were short in the centre of the pak but the likes of new signings Glen Kamara and the return to the fore of Jamie Shackleton mean Farke is not short of options.

McLean would've brought experience in abundance. As Palmer alluded to, he's already won two Championship titles, alongside two full seasons in the Premier League and, as a current Scotland international who is all but destined to qualify for Euro 2024 group stages, it's an incredible retention for Norwich to have kept hold of their man.

Leeds have still got a top quality midfield and will be looking to put their poor start to the season behind them with undeniable quality with the likes of Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto, and Crysencio Summerville all beginning to strut their stuff in the famous white shirt.