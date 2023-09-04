Highlights Key Takeaways:

Leicester City's transfer activity in the summer showed that they are serious about returning to the Premier League.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Leicester City had the best transfer window in the Championship, praising their recruitment and squad additions.

Key signings for Leicester City included Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi, and Tom Cannon, while James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were notable departures.

Leicester City came down from the Premier League as one of the teams who were expected to return at the first attempt - and their transfer activity has shown that they mean business.

Nine first-team players joined the Foxes in the summer, though a whole host of exits saw them make a £53million profit, according to Transfermarkt. Yet their already star-studded squad has seen the club compete in and around the upper echelons of the division - and that is in no small part to some of their additions.

With the transfer window now closed, fans have been debating how good their window was - and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has had his say on a whirlwind summer for the Foxes.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the Championship's best transfer business?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer named five teams as the ones who did the best business - though one stood out for him. He said: “It’s an interesting one on who has had the best window in the Championship. I think there’s a lot of clubs who have had a very good window.

“I think Birmingham, Coventry, Norwich and Southampton have done very good business, but I like the look of what Leicester have done with the players they’ve got in.

“It’s a difficult situation when you get relegated from the Premier League, and I think the manager has done very well in getting players out, but he’s also recruited very well. I think that’s reflected in the league where the teams are.”

Who did Leicester City sign in the transfer window?

Spending a sum of around £38million, Leicester brought in players with Premier League, continental, national team and Championship experience - alongside younger additions that will learn from the best at the club.

Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Stephy Mavididi were the statement signings, with Winks and Coady especially offering a level of experience that the Championship rarely sees. Coady won the second-tier with Wolves in the great Nuno Espírito Santo side in 2017/18, and whilst Winks has never played below the Premier League and Serie A before this season, he has enough to offer the Foxes with enough midfield power to make a return to the top-flight.

Mavididi, much like Tom Cannon, are relatively unproven in the second-tier - however, Mavididi’s exploits in Ligue 1 with Montpellier are clear for everybody to see, and Cannon’s outstanding loan spell at Preston North End last season won the attentions of clubs up and down the division including a return to Deepdale which broke down throughout the summer.

Elsewhere, the signings of Mads Hermansen, Yunus Akgun and Issahaku Fatawu have the jury out - and the loan signings of last season’s Championship talents Callum Doyle and Cesare Casadei are both extremely good business which should at the worst see Enzo Maresca’s side challenge for the play-offs at a minimum.

Who did Leicester City sell in the transfer window?

You only have to look at the influence James Maddison has had at Tottenham Hotspur so far this campaign to realise how big of a loss he is for Leicester.

The England international was arguably Leicester’s most consistent player in the Brendan Rodgers era, and should have easily warranted higher than the £40million fee that he brought in - though Leicester didn’t have much power in the deal.

Elsewhere, fellow Englishman Harvey Barnes departed for Newcastle United in a £38m deal, Timothy Castagne left for Fulham in a £13m deal, whilst Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez left on free transfers.