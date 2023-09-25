Highlights Key takeaways:

Swansea's poor start to the season has put pressure on new boss Michael Duff.

While Swansea has struggled defensively, they have been fairly prolific in scoring goals.

Liam Cullen, who has only scored once this season, is being linked with a move away from Swansea and could be a potential target for Blackburn Rovers to strengthen their attack.

Swansea's terrible start to the season has seen new boss Michael Duff come under fire in recent weeks - but there could be further transfer news on the horizon.

The Swans currently sit 21st, and that has only improved after a 2-0 win over bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, which would have seen them go bottom of the division had they lost to the Yorkshire club.

It's not so much goals where Swansea are struggling.

The south Wales outfit have been fairly prolific going forward, where they are the team with the 14th-most goals scored in the division. But that could also be set to diminish further in the winter window with Liam Cullen being linked with a move away from the club - and it could have huge ramifications for Blackburn Rovers, with Carlton Palmer suggesting the club could seek a deal.

What is the latest news on Liam Cullen?

Cullen had been linked to Blackburn earlier last week, with reports from The Sun claiming that Jon Dahl Tomasson wants more options in his firepower - and therefore, he is keen to land 24-year-old Cullen with his contract up at the end of the campaign.

Cullen starred for the Swans last season, but he’s only scored once in the current campaign and a new move might reinvigorate the spree he went under last season with eight goals in just 29 games.

With Blackburn in 14th place, it could well see them plump for the striker.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Liam Cullen and a potential move?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer was firmly of the belief that Cullen could depart in January if a deal could be agreed with the club.

He said: “Blackburn Rovers are looking to add some firepower to their attack. The Lancashire-based side lost their star striker Ben Brereton-Diaz in the summer, who scored 36 goals across the last two seasons.

“Blackburn are casting their eye over Swansea’s Liam Cullen, who is out of contract at the end of the season. He’s yet to sign a new deal and Swansea won’t let the 24-year-old walk out of the door for nothing. If he’s reluctant to sign a new deal or if Swansea don’t offer him a new deal, he might be sold in January.

“Michael Duff, you know, he might have had a look at his squad now and it’s been a quite difficult start for him so he might be looking to move his own players on to bring some new players in.

“This could be a deal that works for both parties.”

Would Liam Cullen start for Blackburn Rovers?

With Brereton-Diaz departing for Villarreal, it has left Sam Gallagher, Niall Ennis and Harry Leonard as Blackburn's out-and-out striking options.

Leonard has bagged three goals so far in the Championship this season, which is a good start to his 'breakthrough' campaign after only making his debut last season. But Gallagher has only bagged one goal so far, and he’s been benched for Leonard. Sammie Szmodics is on fire in midfield and has been their main source of goals, whilst Ennis has only made two substitute appearances.

Leonard, as good of a talent as he is, surely cannot keep up the entire season in the form he is in for a young striker, and the burden will have to be taken off of his shoulders. As a result, it means that Cullen could provide the perfect foil to take the pressure off the youngster - a great move for all.