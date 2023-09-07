Ipswich Town's impressive form has continued again this season with four wins from five so far in the Championship - as they look for a double promotion ranging from the third-tier to the riches.

Kieran McKenna's men only came second last season behind the 101-point Plymouth side, who themselves have faired well on their own by heading into the top half of the second-tier.

But Ipswich's form has seen them enter the top two again, and for the second time under McKenna in a row, the promotion challenge is a real key for a club rising so rapidly. And in light of this, Palmer has given his thoughts on the ordeal.

What did Carlton Palmer say about Ipswich Town's transfer business?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted he was impressed with Ipswich's outlay in the transfer window - even with no money coming in via outgoings.

He said: “Ipswich have had a fantastic start to the season - they’re sat second in the Championship, a point behind Preston. They have rolled off the back of a promotion from League One, and will be considering this transfer window a success. They let 15 players go, receiving no payment and brought in eight players at a cost of £3.5million.

“They have a deficit in the window, but when you get promoted from the lower leagues, you sign players on short-term deals to get you promoted from that league and then move them on.

“They’ve brought in George Hirst for £1.75million and Jack Taylor for £1.75m, and they have used the loan system to very good effect.

“They’ve brought in players such as Ciaran Slicker on a permanent deal, with Brandon Williams, Dane Scarlett and Omari Hutchinson to name those from the Premier League.”

Have Ipswich Town's summer signings improved them after the transfer window?

Bar the loan signings of Brandon Williams, Omari Hutchinson and Dane Scarlett, who are all solid loan signings, the permanent deals that the club sanctioned may not be the most breathtaking signings.

Hirst and Taylor are the duo who have both come in for fees, as Palmer alluded to - but there is already big competition in those spaces that Ipswich could look to exploit.

Nathan Broadhead, Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin will all rival Hirst for a starting berth, and so it may not be the most productive signing at first. But he's a long-term option and, in his defence, he's scored one already which clinched a huge win against Sunderland on the opening day.

Taylor is a huge signing; he's excelled at Peterborough for three-and-a-half-years, and he'll inject life and creativity into an Ipswich side that is already beginning to show signs of a team who aren't just here for the ride.

That is exemplified with the signing of Brandon Williams from United. Having made almost 50 Premier League appearances, the full-back has opted to drop a division to join Kieran McKenna's side - and with four wins from five having seen Janoi Donacien struggle before Williams came in, the Red Devils will be happy that Ipswich look a top side to develop their man.