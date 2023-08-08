Sunderland have signed a plethora of youngsters in the current transfer window as they look to go one better than their play-off defeat last season.

An opening day loss at home to Ipswich was not the best start in the world for the Black Cats, but there is plenty of time to improve upon their performance against an Town side who were clinical on the north-east coast. However, whilst their transfer strategy is clear for all to see, there are flaws to it.

Alex Pritchard, Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth are all reportedly up for sale, and Carlton Palmer, who spoke to Football League World exclusively, believes that Tony Mowbray's side would be silly to go ahead with the sales of their key performers.

What has Carlton Palmer said about the potential sales of Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the sales of Pritchard and Gooch would be a mistake. He said: “It has been reported that Sunderland may be looking to sell Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch before the end of the transfer window, but I think this would be a mistake.

“I know Tony Mowbray is under pressure to reduce the age of the squad and balance the finances, but these two were integral to Sunderland’s success last season, and both still have plenty to offer.

“Pritchard was one of Sunderland’s main creative threats last season, but they have signed (Jobe) Bellingham and (Bradley) Dack. Gooch was captain last season, but he only has a year left on his contract so that may influence proceedings.

“I think it’s always important to have the balance of youth and experience, and I think that played a big part at the end of Sunderland’s season last term - they just had a lack of experience."

Would Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch be big misses for Sunderland should they leave?

With appearances for the Black Cats in every single season since 2016 - spanning over three divisions - Gooch is evidently a player that is adored by Sunderland fans. 245 appearances for the club cannot be understated, and his versatility across the pitch would come as a huge asset to the club. Pritchard, meanwhile, has only spent two years at the club, but he’s been a positive influence in both seasons for the Black Cats.

As Palmer says, experience was found lacking at Stadium of Light last season - and with the departures of Bailey Wright and Carl Winchester this summer, that’s another two players with second-tier nous that have departed the club.

Even the signings of Nectarios Triantis, Bellingham, Luis Semedo, Jenson Seelt and more have all fallen within the 23 and under category - and the club will need some of their more experienced stars to break that mould if they are to compete at the top of the league.

Even in defence, only Danny Batth - who has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers - stands as the only player over the age of 23, which is quite bizarre.

In midfield, once you take Pritchard out of the equation, only Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien and Jack stand above the age of 24, whilst the attack is at least a little more well-rounded age wise.