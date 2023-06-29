Excitement is building ahead of the 23/24 Championship season, which begins on August 4th with Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton.

With the transfer window officially open in the Championship over the last couple of weeks, speculation and rumours over the future of players in the second tier is only bound to increase.

It has already been a busy summer in that regard, especially when it comes to the Championship, in part due to the size of the teams coming down from the Premier League and up from League One.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players that are the subject of much interest and not likely to be playing outside of a top-flight league next season.

Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday also join the Championship, making the division expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for Premier League football by the end of the campaign.

Naturally, the relegated sides are among the favourites to go up as things stand, as are the teams who were competitive in the division last season, with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Coventry City all losing out in the play-offs.

Who will win the Championship in 2023/24?

Offering his reaction to next season's Championship, former England international Carlton Palmer feels as though Leeds should be the favourites to go up, if their head coach situation comes to a quick resolution.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds midfielder said: "If Leeds get the right head coach in, they would be my favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League next season."

Who will be appointed as Leeds manager?

Leeds United are in advanced talks to appoint former Norwich City chief Daniel Farke as their new manager, according to Football Insider.

They also confirmed that Scott Parker and Patrick Vieira were both interviewed by officials at Elland Road, but Farke has emerged as the leading candidate in the last few days.

Will Leeds win promotion under Farke?

It's hard to disagree with Palmer's statement, given that Farke has twice won the division previously with Norwich City.

Leeds are more likely to have more financial clout than the Canaries during those seasons, which adds extra credence to his view. The Whites have parachute payments as well as a number of players they can sell to raise funds.

However, the only thing holding the West Yorkshire outfit back is that they have been slow to move on Farke, and so far haven't had much movement in the transfer market. It could be a hindrance ahead of their plans for 2023/24.