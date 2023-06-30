Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Ellis Simms has seen the club have a £4 million bid rejected by Everton.

According to Football Insider, the Tractor Boys have seen an initial offer dismissed by the Premier League side.

Kieran McKenna is keen to add a striker to their ranks this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship after gaining promotion last season.

Simms impressed during his brief loan spell with Sunderland in the previous campaign, scoring seven in 17 league appearances before returning to Goodison Park in January.

What does Carlton Palmer make of Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Ellis Simms?

Carlton Palmer understands why a £4 million offer was turned down, claiming that Everton will need more to make a deal worthwhile.

The former midfielder believes Ipswich will need to find another £2 to 3 million to complete the move.

“It is believed that Ipswich Town have had an increased offer of £4 million turned down for the player Simms,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He had a banging start of the season at Sunderland, where he was recalled because he was doing so well.

“He made a few starts for Everton.

“He’s clearly not seen as a starter at Everton, but he’s clearly got ability.

“So it’s a case of where the money can be, what is he worth?

“Well it’s like anything else, it’s what somebody's prepared to pay.

“Obviously, Sean Dyche will want as much money as he can get, so he can bring in replacements.

“£4 million isn’t going to get him a player to play in the Premier League.

“So we’ll have to see on this one.

“I think there is a ceiling on what a team will pay for a player in the Championship.

“But, Ipswich will be looking to get promotion out of the Championship next season.

“It might well be close to £6 or 7 million that Everton might accept for him.”

It is understood that Sunderland are also interested in re-signing the forward, but no concrete offers have yet been made by the Black Cats.

Should Ipswich Town make an improved offer for Ellis Simms?

A £4 million deal is a lot for a club coming up from League One, but Ipswich obviously have the financial backing to make a splash this summer.

Simms would be a great signing for McKenna’s side given how well he performed last season in the second tier.

But with one-year remaining on his contract, going up to £6 million could be cause for a re-think, as that is a sizable fee for any Championship club.

There are a number of interesting options on the market this summer, so exploring alternatives could be a good bargaining position for the Tractor Boys.